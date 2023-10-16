What's new

This is the border that all countries dream, China and Russia grant each other visa free entry

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,175
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
China and Russia grant visa free entry to each others' citizens, and Chinese border towns are now filled with Russians crossing the border to China for a visit or grocery shopping,
Many Russian kids come to China just for a breakfast, it takes only 5 minutes for them to cross to China from Russia, the borderline now is blurred, many on the social media like youtube and tik tok say this is the peaceful, friendly and harmonious international borders shoule be like that all countries should emulate.

 
I guess due to his age he has forgotten about decency, humility , compassion and love.
 
Unlike the Sino-India border where at least 4 Indian army groups are placed at the border area, there are only 60 soldiers guarding the border between Pakistan and China.


 

Similar threads

E
China, India Kick Out Nearly All of Each Other’s Journalists as Rivalry Escalates
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
3K
Char
Char
R
India-Russia Trade: Is Indian Rupee Worthless For Cross-Border Transactions?
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
bababho
B
beijingwalker
China- River border river, Heihe section, people from both sides are super friendly to each other
Replies
5
Views
248
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
One year on, what do Chinese residents of Russia origin living on the China-Russia border think about the Ukraine war?
Replies
1
Views
505
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China is trading more with Russia—but so are many US allies and partners
Replies
0
Views
294
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom