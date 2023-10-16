This is the border that all countries dream, China and Russia grant each other visa free entry

beijingwalker
China and Russia grant visa free entry to each others' citizens, and Chinese border towns are now filled with Russians crossing the border to China for a visit or grocery shopping,
Many Russian kids come to China just for a breakfast, it takes only 5 minutes for them to cross to China from Russia, the borderline now is blurred, many on the social media like youtube and tik tok say this is the peaceful, friendly and harmonious international borders shoule be like that all countries should emulate.
