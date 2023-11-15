What's new

This is nuts! 3-sec to display a product

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724819752370192581

sg.news.yahoo.com

Watch: Douyin user earns $13.7M in sales in 7 days with 3-second product showcases

A Douyin livestreamer recently went viral for her unconventional live-selling tactic, in which she only spends three seconds showcasing the item she is selling before moving on to the next one. Jaw-dropping sales: Douyin livestreamer Zheng Xiangxiang, who has over 531 million followers on the...
