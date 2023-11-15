This is nuts! 3-sec to display a product

StraightEdge
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2021
- Messages
- 2,229
- Reaction score
- -6
- Country
- Location
Watch: Douyin user earns $13.7M in sales in 7 days with 3-second product showcases
A Douyin livestreamer recently went viral for her unconventional live-selling tactic, in which she only spends three seconds showcasing the item she is selling before moving on to the next one. Jaw-dropping sales: Douyin livestreamer Zheng Xiangxiang, who has over 531 million followers on the...
sg.news.yahoo.com