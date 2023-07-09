What's new

This is how dumb they think you are...

You need to remove the spaces from / t . m e / to see the video From CNN: "Ukrainian fighters who shot down a Russian hypersonic missile using a US-supplied Patriot air defense system speak to CNN's ErinBurnett about their experiences."+
To decide how stupid and dumb that they think you are

https:// t . m e /missilesnukes/11858

🤣🤣🤣🥳🥳🥳😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡

🇺🇦🇺🇸 This has got to be the laziest piece of propaganda produced. This is how dumb they think you are...

From CNN: "Ukrainian fighters who shot down a Russian hypersonic missile using a US-supplied Patriot air defense system speak to CNN's ErinBurnett about their experiences."

Of course CNN is getting roasted in the comment section of their Twitter post.

🔴 @DDGeopolitic
 

