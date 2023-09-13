What's new

This General Asim is in big mess. He wants to kill Imran khan

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2015
Messages
4,134
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Imran Khan Cipher Case - Notification issued for hearing the case in Attock Jail

The Ministry of Law has issued a notification regarding the court change NOC, in which it is said that the jail hearing is being held for security reasons!

The Islamabad High Court could not issue a safe decision on Imran Khan's request against the jail hearing.

A new hearing has also been held and a new notification has also been issued!!
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701643711497617664
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Who can hear PTI chairperson's bail plea?
Replies
6
Views
147
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan confesses to losing cipher again during hour-long inquiry in Attock Jail
Replies
5
Views
180
Fasbre2
F
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Unlike Nawaz, incarcerated Imran allowed to speak to his sons on phone
Replies
3
Views
116
epebble
E
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Take me out, I don't want to remain in jail,' Imran Khan tells lawyers
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
JIT comprising 2 intelligence officers to probe ‘malicious social media campaign’ against IHC chief justice
Replies
2
Views
167
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom