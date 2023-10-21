Third Destroyer Ship Of Project 15B Class, INS Imphal Delivered To The Indian Navy

INS_Vikrant
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has delivered third Stealth Destroyer of Project 15B Class Guided Missile Destroyer i.e. Yard 12706 (IMPHAL) to the Indian Navy on Friday. The ship is constructed using Indigenous steel and is amongst the largest Destroyers constructed in India, with an overall length of 164 meters and a displacement of over 7500 Tons.
Third destroyer ship of Project 15B class delivered to the Indian Navy | India News - Times of India
India News: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has delivered the third Stealth Destroyer of Project 15B Class to the Indian Navy. The ship, named IMPHAL, is
