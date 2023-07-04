Thieves are in trouble: NAB gets power to detain accused for 30 days under new NAB Law

The new law empowers NAB chairman to issue arrest warrants against the accused for non-cooperation​

(Delaying tactics)

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani Monday signed the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 for amendments in National Accountability Bureau laws under which the arrested accused can be kept on physical remand for 30 days instead of 14.According to the ordinance, the NAB chairman will be able to issue arrest warrants for the accused for non-cooperation in the investigation.The acting president gave the approval for the promulgation of the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.Earlier, the federal cabinet approved the amendments in the NAB Ordinance (Amendment) 2023. President Dr Arif Alvi is currently in Saudi Arabia for performing haj and in place, Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani signed the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2023.Earlier in the day, National Assembly was prorogued till July 17.In the meanwhile, the NAB Rawalpindi has also summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Imran Khan today (Tuesday) in two different cases—Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and Bushra Bibi in in a £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.Imran Khan and his wife were summoned thrice but they skipped their appearance in the cases with seeking fresh dates.It is pertinent to mention that no Presidential Ordinance could be issued while the National Assembly is in session. Technically, the assembly was not prorogued after passage of the National Budget on June 24, as it was adjourned till July 17. The session was suddenly prorogued on Monday evening to make issuance of the Ordinance possible. The sources hinted that the session of the National Assembly would be summoned again this week. An advice by the Prime Minister would be consigned to the President in this regard.