"They Will Shoot You At The Checkpoint" 🇵🇸 Trapped In Palestine

Since early October, Israel has been at war with Gaza, which has captured the world's attention and brought attention to the Palestinians' struggle. But Gaza is only one part of the story. The West Bank, a place full of famous Biblical cities like Bethlehem, Hebron and Jericho, is the other half of Palestine. And ever since the conflict reignited into this latest war, things have become more difficult than ever for the people there.I was told I shouldn't go there. It could be dangerous at the checkpoints, which are now everywhere in the West Bank. But I had to see for myself what was going on. And to do that, I went to the holiest and also most controversial city in the world -- Jerusalem, to begin a journey across Palestine.