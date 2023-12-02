What's new

"They Will Shoot You At The Checkpoint" 🇵🇸 Trapped In Palestine

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 18, 2012
Messages
7,386
Reaction score
-44
Country
India
Location
India
Since early October, Israel has been at war with Gaza, which has captured the world's attention and brought attention to the Palestinians' struggle. But Gaza is only one part of the story. The West Bank, a place full of famous Biblical cities like Bethlehem, Hebron and Jericho, is the other half of Palestine. And ever since the conflict reignited into this latest war, things have become more difficult than ever for the people there.

I was told I shouldn't go there. It could be dangerous at the checkpoints, which are now everywhere in the West Bank. But I had to see for myself what was going on. And to do that, I went to the holiest and also most controversial city in the world -- Jerusalem, to begin a journey across Palestine.

 

Similar threads

SalarHaqq
Netanyahu Erases Palestine In New Map Charting Normalization With Saudi Arabia
Replies
0
Views
543
SalarHaqq
SalarHaqq
lydian fall
Israeli Forces Kill Five Palestinian Youth in Past 24 Hours in West Bank, Gaza
Replies
3
Views
599
my2cents
my2cents
Darius77
This Israel has no future in the Middle East
Replies
0
Views
71
Darius77
Darius77
Darius77
How a slogan became bigger news than the murder of babies in Gaza
Replies
0
Views
95
Darius77
Darius77
beijingwalker
China Could Become the Last Resort to the Ongoing Palestine-Israel Conflict
Replies
2
Views
355
Haldorss
Haldorss

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom