They are Planning to kill me again : Imran khan

Rana sana ullah, nawaz sharif, zardari with the help of two dirty herries are planning to kill me again , i have already recorded a video message where i have named the all 5 tolla murderer of me ...

watch imran khan todays speech
www.youtube.com

LIVE | Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s Important Address To Nation | 1st March 2023

LIVE | Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s Important Address To Nation | 1st March 2023براہِ راست: چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی عمران خان کا قوم سے اہم خطاب#ImranKhan #ImranRiaz...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com


FqJNAZXXsAEhfSV.jpeg
 
100%. There is no doubt that the establishment has now entered a stage where only the liquidation of Imran Khan is going to quench their thirst.
 
He is recording it because the anger of the masses will have a direction to point their anger towards.

Remember Mark Anthony’s speech in Julius Caesar. How the mob of Rome goes wild and punishes all the republicans.
 
The bastards know reaction shall be ...
They shall forget Dhaka.
I don't think any substantial reaction will sprout. Unless KPK goes fully out of control or on top, army men themselves do something.
 
Imran bhai, 5 10 salon main tu aapnain aisy hi merjana Hai, phir shahadat se itna khof kion....😁
 

