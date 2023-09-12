What's new

These bastard Imperialist soldiers got their punishment

Muji.Iqbal

Muji.Iqbal

Quadruple amputee Travis Mills:
1694484228832.jpeg

1694484266161.png

1694484273961.jpeg


Then there was an American woman in Saudi Arabia who said there are many Americans who don't support this kind of imperialist nonsense.

These bastards, they got their punishment and it is also published in books.
That you can go to Amazon to buy them.

@Dalit
@Areesh
@beijingwalker
 
