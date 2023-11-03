What's new

These are the fastest growing destinations for digital nomads—9 of them are in Asia

  1. Tokyo, Japan
  2. Da Nang, Vietnam
  3. Seoul, South Korea
  4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  5. Penang, Malaysia
  6. Montevideo, Uruguay
  7. Manila, Philippines
  8. Hanoi, Vietnam
  9. Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
  10. Ljubljana, Slovenia
These are the fastest growing destinations for digital nomads—9 of them are in Asia

The Nomad List ranked the growth rate of cities around the world to determine the top 10 fastest growing remote work hubs in 2023.
