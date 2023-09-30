ভিসা নীতি নিয়ে চিন্তিত হওয়ার কিছু নেই​

নবাবগঞ্জ (ঢাকা) প্রতিনিধি​

There is nothing to worry about visa policy' Salman F. Rahman

৩০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩, শনিবারপ্রধানমন্ত্রীর শিল্প ও বিনিয়োগ বিষয়ক উপদেষ্টা সালমান এফ রহমান বলেছেন, যারা স্বাধীনতার বিপক্ষে ছিল, তারা ভিসা নিষেধাজ্ঞা দিতেই পারে। তাই এ ব্যাপারে আমরা চিন্তিত নই। হতাশ হওয়ার কিছুই নেই। সংবিধান অনুযায়ী আগামী নির্বাচন শেখ হাসিনার অধীনে হবে। কোনো দল নির্বাচনে আসলো কি আসলো না, এটা সম্পূর্ণ নির্বাচন কমিশনের বিষয়। একটি স্বাধীন রাষ্ট্রে তার নিজস্ব সংবিধান অনুযায়ী রাষ্ট্র পরিচালিত হবে। সংবিধানের স্বাভাবিক গতিকে কোনো রাষ্ট্র হস্তক্ষেপ করলে অবশ্যই দেশের স্বার্থে জনগণকে সঙ্গে নিয়ে যা করার করবো। ব্যবসা বাণিজ্যের ক্ষেত্রে তেমন কোনো প্রভাব পড়বে না। নেতাকর্মীদের উদ্দেশ্যে বলেন, আপনারাই শেখ হাসিনার ও আওয়ামী লীগের শক্তি। তাই আগামী নির্বাচনে নৌকাকে বিজয় করতে হলে নেতাকর্মীদের শক্তির কোনো বিকল্প নেই।বিজ্ঞাপনএজন্য কাঁধে কাঁধ মিলিয়ে নৌকাকে বিজয় করতে সবাইকে কাজ করার আহ্বান জানান সালমান এফ রহমান।গত বৃহস্পতিবার বিকালে নবাবগঞ্জ সরকারি পাইলট উচ্চ বিদ্যালয় অ্যান্ড কলেজ মাঠে আয়োজিত আগামী দ্বাদশ সংসদ নির্বাচনকে সামনে রেখে ভোটকেন্দ্র-ভিত্তিক নির্বাচন পরিচালনা কমিটির সদস্য ও নেতাকর্মীদের সঙ্গে মতবিনিময় সভা ও কর্মশালায় তিনি এসব কথা বলেন।প্রধানমন্ত্রীর উপদেষ্টা বলেন, দেশে যে উন্নয়নের গতিধারা সৃষ্টি হয়েছে, বিশ্ব দরবার সে বিষয়ে শেখ হাসিনার সরকারের ভূয়সী প্রশংসা করেছে। তাই অনেকের এটা মাথাব্যথার কারণ হয়ে দাঁড়িয়েছে। যদি শেখ হাসিনা সরকার আরও পাঁচ বছর রাষ্ট্র পরিচালনা করে তবে এ দেশ বিশ্ব রাজনৈতিক অঙ্গনে একটা চমক সৃষ্টি করবে এবং নেতৃৃত্বে চলে আসবে। তাই একজন মহিলা হিসেবে বিশ্ব রাজনীতির অঙ্গনে মাথাচাড়া দিয়ে উঠবে এবং অর্থনৈতিকভাবে দেশকে স্বাবলম্বী করবে এটা অনেকই চান না। তাই বাংলাদেশকে দাবিয়ে রাখার জন্য বিভিন্ন সংস্থা, এজেন্ট আমাদের পেছনে লেগেছে। অনেক দেশই ভালোভাবে নিচ্ছে না কারণ তাদের দাদাগিরি কব্জির হাত থেকে চলে যাবে। তিনি বলেন, আগামী নির্বাচন কেউ ঠেকাতে পারবে না।উপজেলা আওয়ামী লীগের সভাপতি মিজানুর রহমান ভূঁইয়া কিসমতের সভাপতিত্বে ও উপজেলা আওয়ামী লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক ইঞ্জিনিয়ার আরিফুর রহমান শিকদারের সঞ্চালনায় মতবিনিময় সভায় প্রধান অতিথির বক্তব্যে সালমান এফ রহমান আরও বলেন, দোহার-নবাবগঞ্জে বিশেষ করে নবাবগঞ্জ উপজেলার তৃণমূল পর্যায়ে আওয়ামী লীগ ও সহযোগী সংগঠনের মহিলাকর্মীদের উপস্থিতি লক্ষণীয়। এজন্য সকল নেতাকর্মীর প্রতি তিনি কৃতজ্ঞতা ও ধন্যবাদ জানান। সকলকে একসঙ্গে নৌকাকে বিজয় করার জন্য ত্যাগ স্বীকারের আহ্বান জানান। তিনি বলেন, ঢাকা-১ আসনে বিপুল ভোটে বিজয় করে প্রধানমন্ত্রীকে উপহার দিবো। সালমান এফ রহমান ওইদিন সকালে মহিলা নেতাকর্মীদের সঙ্গে মতবিনিময় ও নির্বাচন পরিচালনা কর্মশালায় অংশ নেন। এরপর উপজেলায় কর্মরত প্রশাসনের বিভিন্ন দপ্তরের কর্মকর্তাদের সঙ্গে মতবিনিময় সভা করেন।বিকালে উপজেলার ১৪টি ইউনিয়ন আওয়ামী লীগের ও সহযোগী সংগঠনের নেতাকর্মী ও নির্বাচন পরিচালনা কমিটির সদস্যদের কর্মশালায় অংশ নেন। এ সময় আরও উপস্থিত ছিলেন ঢাকা জেলা আওয়ামী লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক পনিরুজ্জামান তরুণ, ঢাকা জেলা আওয়ামী লীগের সহ-সভাপতি আলহাজ নাসির উদ্দিন আহমেদ ঝিলু, কেন্দ্রীয় যুবলীগের প্রেসিডিয়াম সদস্য আলহাজ মোয়াজ্জেম হোসেন, ঢাকা জেলা আওয়ামী লীগের সাংগঠনিক সম্পাদক সাংবাদিক হালিমা আক্তার লাবণ্য, কেন্দ্রীয় মহিলা লীগের সহ-সভাপতি স্মৃতিকনা বিশ্বাস, যুগ্ম সাধারণ সম্পাদক আনার কলি পুতুল, দোহার উপজেলা আওয়ামী লীগের সভাপতি ও দোহার উপজেলা পরিষদের চেয়ারম্যান আলমগীর হোসেন, সাধারণ সম্পাদক নূরুল হক বেপারী, ঢাকা জেলা আওয়ামী লীগের যুব ও ক্রীড়া সম্পাদক ও সাবেক উপজেলা আওয়ামী লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক জালাল উদ্দিন জালাল, উপ-দপ্তর সম্পাদক নাহিদুল ইসলাম নাদিম, উপজেলা সহ সহযোগী সংগঠনের নেতাকর্মীরা।30 September 2023, SaturdayPrime Minister's Advisor on Industries and Investments Salman F. 