There is ‘no real alternative’ to China when it comes to trade: Asia Trade Centre. Why India and Vietnam fail to present viable alternatives

There is ‘no real alternative’ to China when it comes to trade: Asia Trade CentreDeborah Elms of the Asia Trade Centre explains why countries like India and Vietnam fail to present viable supply chain alternatives to China.
FRI, NOV 17 20231:00 AM EST
www.cnbc.com