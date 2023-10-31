What's new

There are only 3 great powers in this world

Well, according to this China hawk/hater, the US is still the number one with China being closely followed as the second, and Russia being a distant third one.

Russia is the weakest among the 3 superpowers, that's why the US needs to bring Russia on its side to against China who is a peer competitor.

The US wants to 100% focus on China, and don't want to get stuck with Ukraine and Middle East. Otherwise, it will be too late for the last window of opportunity, and China will surpass the US within a couple of years.

The Middle East is still vacant of a superpower, that's why it is a playground for everyone.


 
What did you expect him to say? That the US isn't a world power?

Be realistic for god sakes
 
EU could be a fourth world power, but it acts more like Americunt client states than an independent alliance of European nations.
 
KAL-EL said:
What did you expect him to say? That the US isn't a world power?

Be realistic for god sakes
Man, the US right now is a sinking ship.

You can never planify a proper strategy to contain China, neither Trump nor Biden can achieve this goal.

You got stuck Ukraine and Middle East is only the epitome that you have sinking holes everywhere in your ship.

S10 said:
EU could be a fourth world power, but it acts more like Americunt client states than an independent alliance of European nations.
Well, the Yankees are too selfish, they don't want to share their power with their French/German cousins.
 
ChineseTiger1986 said:
Man, the US right now is a sinking ship.

You can never planify a proper strategy to contain China, neither Trump nor Biden can achieve this goal.

You got stuck Ukraine and Middle East is only the epitome that you have sinking holes everywhere in your ship.
only a complete hyper-nationalist moron would think the US isn't a world power

You never answered my question BTW. Did you expect him to say the US isn't a world power?
 
China (Shu) and Russia (Wu) against US (Wei)

In the end, all three countries failed, because they did not realize the real enemy lurking in the dark.

"The mantis catches the cicada, the Yellow sparrow comes after"
 
KAL-EL said:
only a complete hyper-nationalist moron would think the US isn't a world power

You never answered my question BTW. Did you expect him to say the US isn't a world power?
Not denying that the US and China have the power that far surpass others.

But your goal to contain China has failed.
 
zhxy said:
China (Shu) and Russia (Wu) against US (Wei)

In the end, all three countries failed, because they did not realize the real enemy lurking in the dark.

"The mantis catches the cicada, the Yellow sparrow comes after"
Good, let Islam to become the ultimate yellow sparrow when US/China/Russia are all exhausted in this struggle.
 
khansaheeb said:
My statement is clear that US is a hollow Super Power which has now degenerated into moral chaos.
You hate the us so I guess I shouldn't be surprised you're making asinine statements

Not in the habit of doing this but I'm putting you on ignore
 
ChineseTiger1986 said:
This old man is every bit as anti-China as you are, yet he feels desperate right now.

The plan isn't moving into his expectation.
And you're severely anti-American. See, I can play that game

Doesn't change the fact that the US is a world power whether you want to admit it or not
 

