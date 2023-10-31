There are only 3 great powers in this world

Well, according to this China hawk/hater, the US is still the number one with China being closely followed as the second, and Russia being a distant third one.Russia is the weakest among the 3 superpowers, that's why the US needs to bring Russia on its side to against China who is a peer competitor.The US wants to 100% focus on China, and don't want to get stuck with Ukraine and Middle East. Otherwise, it will be too late for the last window of opportunity, and China will surpass the US within a couple of years.The Middle East is still vacant of a superpower, that's why it is a playground for everyone.