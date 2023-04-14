The World's Greatest Fighter Jet: The F-15 Eagle

Trailer23 said:



I'd like to see the Kill Ratio of the Eagle/Strike Eagle against the adversaries.



!srael Air Force has had a good number of kills to that number, but then again they fielded 'em against inferior Syrian Jets.



USAF have used 'em during the Gulf War and Bosnian War. Not exactly even Match.



In a fight, you win not by fighting under your opponent's rules, but by forcing him to fight under yours. And cheating is allowed.​

You fight like you train.​

First...No jets are 'even' match against each other. That statement alone marked you as an amateur when it comes to aviation knowledge. By the way, I am former USAF, F-111 (Cold War), then F-16 (Desert Storm).Now...Airmen the world over learned mostly hard lessons in and out of the cockpits. In aviation in general, not even military aviation, lessons are usually harsh. Instructors are there to save you from moving from harsh to fatal, but even so, sometimes they fail, and when they do, both student and instructor paid with their lives.In combat, there is no such thing as a fair fight. You can fight honorably and unfairly. Outnumber and outgun your opponent is one example.I learned an excellent lesson from a senior NCO...What it means is that whatever technical advantages you have, you fight your opponents under those advantages. Those advantages are rules. If you have superior radar, fight from afar. If you have superior power, avoid turning fights. If you have superior sustaining gs, take the turning fight. If you are smaller like my F-16, take the fight against terrain background to confuse his sensor and vision. And so on. This is where the pilot and the machine complement each other.Most people misunderstand this old adage...What it really means is the unspoken opposite: How you train is a reflection of how you want to fight.Because if you want to fight your most ferocious you must devise training regimes that will allow you to touch the fatality threshold. Most air forces do not want to go there. But we do. Then we build airplanes to match. The results are the lopsided air victories that made you jealous and make lame excuses like you just did. Combat is not a boxing match. If I have to wear gloves, I will weight them. If you train with your fists, I will use kicks, grappling, and headbutts. Because US airpower trains like how we want to fight, we have Top Gun and Red Flag, training programs that every country want to part take.So yes, US airpower is proud of our 'mismatch' opponents. Cry yourself a river.