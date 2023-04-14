What's new

The World's Greatest Fighter Jet: The F-15 Eagle

dexter

More than 50 years after making its first flight, the F-15 Eagle remains one of the most capable fighter aircraft ever developed.

The F-15 was born from the difficult lessons learned during the Vietnam War. In the late 1950s, Air Force planners were confident that the advent of powerful new radars and long-range air-to-air missiles had rendered close-range aerial combat a thing of the past. So fighter jets like venerable the Mcdonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom were not engineered to be light or agile like their predecessors. Instead, they were designed to be heavily loaded with missiles and carry powerful radars. Their pilots were no longer trained to dogfight, as they would engage the enemy at great distances, well beyond visual range.

But in the Vietnam War, military planners learned the hard way that the age of dogfighting was far from over. American pilots were being downed at alarming rates. The Friend or Foe (IFF) systems designed to identify enemy targets proved unreliable, forcing Air Force pilots to get in close to visually identify targets. At close-range, up against more agile Soviet-built MiGs, the F-4s were at a disadvantage. They were less agile than the MiGs, lacked a gun for close-range combat, and their pilots weren’t properly trained. To make matters worse, in 1967, the Soviet Union looked set to unveil what appeared to be a new super-fighter built for extreme maneuverability.

The devastating experience from Vietnam and concerns of being outclassed in the skies pushed the United States to develop a new air-superiority fighter that could face off with any current or future Soviet-built fighter. The result would be a twin-engine, high-performance, all-weather air superiority fighter known for its incredible acceleration and agility. Engineered from the ground up for tactical dominance in any air space, the F-15 holds the distinction of over a hundred aerial victories without a single defeat.
 
Only against weak airforces
 
lol define a "weak air force" :disagree: :disagree:
@White and Green with M/S may have a point.

I'd like to see the Kill Ratio of the Eagle/Strike Eagle against the adversaries.

!srael Air Force has had a good number of kills to that number, but then again they fielded 'em against inferior Syrian Jets.

USAF have used 'em during the Gulf War and Bosnian War. Not exactly even Match.

It's like saying both Red Bull Racing & Williams F1 are both in Formula 1, but at ends apart.
 
@White and Green with M/S may have a point.

I'd like to see the Kill Ratio of the Eagle/Strike Eagle against the adversaries.

!srael Air Force has had a good number of kills to that number, but then again they fielded 'em against inferior Syrian Jets.

USAF have used 'em during the Gulf War and Bosnian War. Not exactly even Match.

It's like saying both Red Bull Racing & Williams F1 are both in Formula 1, but at ends apart.
First...No jets are 'even' match against each other. That statement alone marked you as an amateur when it comes to aviation knowledge. By the way, I am former USAF, F-111 (Cold War), then F-16 (Desert Storm).

Now...Airmen the world over learned mostly hard lessons in and out of the cockpits. In aviation in general, not even military aviation, lessons are usually harsh. Instructors are there to save you from moving from harsh to fatal, but even so, sometimes they fail, and when they do, both student and instructor paid with their lives.

In combat, there is no such thing as a fair fight. You can fight honorably and unfairly. Outnumber and outgun your opponent is one example.

I learned an excellent lesson from a senior NCO...

In a fight, you win not by fighting under your opponent's rules, but by forcing him to fight under yours. And cheating is allowed.​

What it means is that whatever technical advantages you have, you fight your opponents under those advantages. Those advantages are rules. If you have superior radar, fight from afar. If you have superior power, avoid turning fights. If you have superior sustaining gs, take the turning fight. If you are smaller like my F-16, take the fight against terrain background to confuse his sensor and vision. And so on. This is where the pilot and the machine complement each other.

Most people misunderstand this old adage...

You fight like you train.​

What it really means is the unspoken opposite: How you train is a reflection of how you want to fight.

Because if you want to fight your most ferocious you must devise training regimes that will allow you to touch the fatality threshold. Most air forces do not want to go there. But we do. Then we build airplanes to match. The results are the lopsided air victories that made you jealous and make lame excuses like you just did. Combat is not a boxing match. If I have to wear gloves, I will weight them. If you train with your fists, I will use kicks, grappling, and headbutts. Because US airpower trains like how we want to fight, we have Top Gun and Red Flag, training programs that every country want to part take.

So yes, US airpower is proud of our 'mismatch' opponents. Cry yourself a river. :enjoy:
 

