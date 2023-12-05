What's new

The world tallest bridge, 625M, under construction in Guizhou province ethnic Yi mountains

Construction has begun on the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, a 2,980m-long structure that will cross the Huajiang River in Guizhou Province, southwest China.​

The world’s tallest bridge , the bridge’s deck will be 625m above the water’s surface.
It will have a main span of 1,420m, and when completed in early 2025, it will reduce the travel time across the canyon from an hour to a minute.
 

