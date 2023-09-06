What's new

The world actually first Satellite Cellphone may surprise you

Meet the world first Satellite cell phone, it runs on 2G/3G/4G LTE with Satellite Calling function.

And it's not the American, nor the European, nor the Chinese who made it, it is made in UAE

Thuraya Android
Thuraya took the wraps off its first Android smartphone, the X5-Touch. Like every other product from this company, it's a sat phone. It's also a normal smartphone that looks nothing like a normal smartphone.
It has a 5.2-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen, the Snapdragon 625 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage, an 8 MP rear camera, a 2 MP selfie snapper, and a 3,800 mAh battery. It disappointingly runs Android 7.1 Nougat for some reason.
gsmarena_002.jpg

It weighs 262g and comes with IP67 water and dust resistance as well as MIL-STD-810 certification for being able to withstand extreme conditions. The X5-Touch has NFC on board and it supports navigation through GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS.
For satellite calls a retractable antenna has been added, and the phone has always-on dual-SIM functionality with one SIM working on conventional 2G/3G/4G networks and the other dealing with satellites.
gsmarena_003.jpg

The Thuraya X5-Touch will be available in 160 countries for £999. The company says it will be out in December, though it may only make it to certain markets (like the UK) at the end of January.

