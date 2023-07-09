What's new

The whole country and Xinjiang province mobilized all available resources to save a little Uyghur farm boy's arm

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
59,912
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
Little Uyghur farm Boy's severed arm was saved by the great efforts and coordiantion of military, civil aviation, different hospitals involving hundreds of professionals .

This New Movie was released based on this true event happened last year in 2021

The whole country and Xinjiang province were mobilized to pour in all resources to save the boy, including airports, airlines, police, military, hospitals, top medical experts

Real footage of this epic rescue


Adapted movie
 
Last edited:

Boy's severed arm saved by efforts of many in Xinjiang​

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2021-05-12 12:11


609b556ba31024adbdc75071.jpeg

Doctors treat a boy who had his arm reattached at the affiliated TCM hospital of Xinjiang Medical University in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, on May 4. ZHANG WANDE/FOR CHINA DAILY

A news conference was held by the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on Tuesday to commend doctors, police officers and other people that helped to save the severed arm of a 7-year-old boy a few days ago.

On the afternoon of April 30, the Uygur boy's right arm was cut off accidentally by a tractor mechanism in Hotan prefecture's Kumairik village. Surgery was required within eight hours to save it.

Dozens of people in different positions in society made a coordinated effort to send the injured boy to the hospital of traditional Chinese medicine affiliated with Xinjiang Medical University in Urumqi to have surgery to reattach and repair the arm. The last flight to Urumqi — China Southern Airlines Flight CZ6820 — was stopped on the runway and sent back to the terminal pick up the boy. He arrived at the hospital in time and his severed limb was successfully reattached. Broken bone fragments were realigned.

At the news conference, Arkin Rajap, a doctor at a local hospital in Hotan prefecture; Izhar Mamtimin, a police officer who escorted the boy's ambulance; Zhao Yan, the airliner's chief steward who cared for the boy during the flight; Li Li, an orthopedic surgeon at the TCM hospital who performed the operation; and a number of other people involved in the rescue were commended for their efforts.
 
This little boy is recovering well, nice to see a good result. The whole transport, surgery and treatment was all for free.

他的右臂能举到耳边, 还能捡起玻璃球.
Now he can raise his hurt arm to his ears and pick up glass balls.


00352332802_ac7514ee.png


20221001012859490034.jpeg
 
Since it was an absolute emergency, so it must be the true face of Xinjiang genocide playing out.
 
Open the skies over the Chinese military air space to civilian airplanes to save the child is such a bold move..
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Boy's severed arm saved by efforts of many in Xinjiang
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
115
Views
3K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
muhammadhafeezmalik
The New Yorker Interview - Imran Khan’s Double Game
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
F-22Raptor
Battle for Kyiv: Ukrainian valor, Russian blunders combined to save the capital
Replies
1
Views
448
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Reashot Xigwin
U.S. Leads Coalition Accusing China of Hacking
Replies
0
Views
456
Reashot Xigwin
Reashot Xigwin
M
When the Hindu Right Came for Bollywood
Replies
7
Views
531
Baba_Yaga
Baba_Yaga

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom