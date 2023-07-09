The whole country and Xinjiang province mobilized all available resources to save a little Uyghur farm boy's arm

beijingwalker
Little Uyghur farm Boy's severed arm was saved by the great efforts and coordiantion of military, civil aviation, different hospitals involving hundreds of professionals .
This New Movie was released based on this true event happened last year in 2021
The whole country and Xinjiang province were mobilized to pour in all resources to save the boy, including airports, airlines, police, military, hospitals, top medical experts
Real footage of this epic rescue
Adapted movie
