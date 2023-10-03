The West doesn’t understand why China is ahead​

beijingwalker
The West doesn’t understand why China is aheadPublished: 2:30pm, 3 Oct, 2023
The Western media is regularly assailed with explanations of Chinese policies by those based in the Western system, but not by their Chinese opposite numbers maligning Western policies in public.
The Chinese know us very well, and non-ideologically. We do not understand them because our think tanks must first condemn Marx’s thinking. The Chinese are much more balanced in their appraisal of capitalism.
We do not understand their thinking. We do not understand that planning is at their core.
Karl Marx is widely read in China, unlike in the West. But he is not their source. China’s many historical figures have much more influence on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s seniors than Marx. Their core philosophy is Chinese: 50 years of battling with Chinese negotiators has taught me that China is Chinese.
China is using the market economy to build a modern economy and society. It does not follow capitalism or socialism.
Until we understand what that means, the Chinese will carry on, untouched by pathetic attempts to hamper Huawei. We think Huawei was created to disrupt and spy on the West. Wrong. It was created to lead China in the digital world. It is not focused on its competitors, it is focused on Chinese modernity.
So the United States will be watching Chinese rockets while China will be studying the universe. The US will be watching the South China Sea while China is building Asia.
China is, for now, well ahead because it is using its history to look far ahead.
Stephen Perry, chairman, The 48 Group Club, London
Iraq tragedy shows commercial greed trumps safetyI refer to “Iraq wedding party fire: at least 100 dead in inferno likely caused by fireworks, flammable building materials” ( September 27).
Such avoidable catastrophes repeatedly show how insatiable commercial-developer greed overrides government regulations to practise dangerously low – or even no – safety standards.
Though on a much greater scale, the world also saw this horrifically demonstrated with many buildings collapsing on their mostly Turkish inhabitants during a disastrous February earthquake. Because of shoddy construction that didn’t follow government codes, many lives were lost.
While maximising profits at the expense of those with much less is likely to always be a significant part of the nature of big business, at some point this status quo will surely end up hurting corporate interests. Companies need a strong and large consumer base, not just wealthy consumers, but perhaps businesses cannot resist the unlimited profit motive.
Readers discuss Western failure to grapple with Chinese thinking, and the profit motive behind tragedies involving buildings.
