The Weird 9/11 & 9th May Riots Comparison

Neelo

Neelo

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 15, 2023
Messages
1,496
Reaction score
-1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So GEO at the behest of their financiers at the moment (GHQ) really tried to push the whole 09 May protests/riots as Pakistan’s 9/11.

What weird about this whole thing is that GEO in 2006 literally released an Urdu version to the documentary “Loose Change” which claims that 9/11 was an inside Job orchestrated by rogue elements within the American Deep State.

Here’s the entire version online


Fun fact: On September 11, 2001 ISI Chief General Mahmoud Ahmed was in Washington DC. What a coincidence.
 

