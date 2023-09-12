The Weird 9/11 & 9th May Riots Comparison

Neelo
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
Mar 15, 2023
- Messages
- 1,496
- Reaction score
- -1
- Country
- Location
So GEO at the behest of their financiers at the moment (GHQ) really tried to push the whole 09 May protests/riots as Pakistan’s 9/11.
What weird about this whole thing is that GEO in 2006 literally released an Urdu version to the documentary “Loose Change” which claims that 9/11 was an inside Job orchestrated by rogue elements within the American Deep State.
Here’s the entire version online
Fun fact: On September 11, 2001 ISI Chief General Mahmoud Ahmed was in Washington DC. What a coincidence.
