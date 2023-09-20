What's new

The way for Inida to ease tension with Canada

kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jun 7, 2011
Messages
5,104
Reaction score
-13
Country
China
Location
China
I believe India government did murder sikh independence movement leader. Modi made mistake first. The situation is not good for India. I don't think it's all Trudeau‘s idea to start this diplomatic crisis. Trudeau and Biden must secretly make a deal. The west world will put more pressure on India. The choice left for India is to abandon its policy of supporting Russia. If so US will be happy. Problem solved.

Let's wait and see if Indian government will announce some statements or adopt some policies that are not friendly to Russia in the following days.

Or another choice for Inida. Start another border conflict with China.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

P
  • Article
U.S. asserts support for Canada amid confrontation with India over Sikh activist's death
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
374
Novus ordu seclorum
N
N
Canada’s allies rebuff its requests to join in accusations against India
Replies
2
Views
89
Rajput of Bihar
Rajput of Bihar
P
Trudeau accuses Indian government of involvement in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
14 15 16 17 18 19
Replies
278
Views
4K
mangochutney
M
E
Exclusive: China's Xi likely to skip G20 summit in India
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
2K
sinait
S
beijingwalker
Economists worry growing conflict with China will make Canada and the world poorer
Replies
3
Views
356
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom