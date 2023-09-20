The way for Inida to ease tension with Canada

kankan326
I believe India government did murder sikh independence movement leader. Modi made mistake first. The situation is not good for India. I don't think it's all Trudeau‘s idea to start this diplomatic crisis. Trudeau and Biden must secretly make a deal. The west world will put more pressure on India. The choice left for India is to abandon its policy of supporting Russia. If so US will be happy. Problem solved.
Let's wait and see if Indian government will announce some statements or adopt some policies that are not friendly to Russia in the following days.
Or another choice for Inida. Start another border conflict with China.
