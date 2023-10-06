The War in October I 1973

once called it the last war. But four decades after Sadat uttered those words,has no end in sight. The story of the war that Egyptians calland Israelis known ashas never been thoroughly explored.So what happened during those three weeks in October 1973?To this day, both sides – Arabs and Israelis – claim to be the victors.It was a war that brought the world to the brink of a nuclear confrontation between two global superpowers, the US and the Soviet Union.It also gave the world a fuel crisis and a new entry in the dictionary ‘Shuttle Diplomacy’, as Henry Kissinger, the US Secretary of State, flew from country to country in an effort to broker a peace deal.Egypt’s 2011 revolution and the toppling of the old regime resulted in the discovery and opening of many previously undisclosed files related to the war in October. It provided us with unprecedented access to participants in it and to the places where they fought.The War in October draws on rare film archives selected from many sources around the world, along with graphic illustrations, maps, and animated sequences to plot the movements of forces in the many battlefields of the conflict.The series features interviews with people who planned and fought in the three weeks of battles that took place on both the Egyptian and Syrian front, including characters from other countries that participated in the fighting – Iraqi, Jordanian, Moroccan, and Palestinian. The interviewees include experts, diplomats, officials, and members of the military from the US, the former Soviet Union, and Europe.