The Uyghur separatists support Israel over Palestine

ChineseTiger1986 said:
The US is trying to use these "Muslims" to create a rift between China and the real Muslim world.

@Dalit

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1711086327528112500
The Americans won't succeed. Everyone knows and now again has seen the true face of the Americans. They would slaughter Muslims and Palestinians many times over for their own cause. China doesn't kill Muslims. China doesn't invade Islamic nations. China assists and invests in nations. People have eyes and ears. The latest move by the Americans has exposed them very badly.
 
The Uyghurs that support Israel and are against the Palestinians aren't Muslim... so they have nothing to worry about.
 
Dalit said:
The Americans won't succeed. Everyone knows and now again has seen the true face of the Americans. They would slaughter Muslims and Palestinians many times over for their own cause. China doesn't kill Muslims. China doesn't invade Islamic nations. China assists and invests in nations. People have eyes and ears. The latest move by the Americans has exposed them very badly.
True, China welcomes the Islam civilization back into the center of the world theater.

The US just wants to keep the Muslims as the lowest bottom feeders for eternity, and sometimes to be dispatched as cannon fodders to harm all opponents of the US.
 
Kuru said:
Palestine was quick to support Uyghur genocide by China, and now the Palestine supporters are crying when the Uyghurs did the same against Palestine LoooooL

www.rfa.org

Palestinian leader supports China’s Uyghur policies in joint statement

“The Uyghur issue does not align with Palestine's interests,” an expert says.
www.rfa.org www.rfa.org
There was no widely known or official position from Hamas, the Palestinian political and militant organization, regarding the Uyghurs or the human rights situation in Xinjiang, China. Hamas primarily focuses on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its own political goals..

MY JOB IS TO INFORM THE UNEDUCATED

Kuru said:
It's the people of Islam who love Allah and strive in His path ( Jihad) that master.

The Black Flags of Khaurassan are coming.
 
Kuru said:
Look at this nasty Indian cheerleader. He sucks his American daddy dry. This Hindu extremist is killing Muslims in his own country called India.

It will be a two front war between you and us. Remember that you nasty ugly piece of shit. Daddy America and Israel won't be there for you.
 
Kuru said:
Dalit said:
Look at this nasty Indian cheerleader. He sucks his American daddy dry. This Hindu extremist is killing Muslims in his own country called India.

It will be a two front war between you and us. Remember that you nasty ugly piece of shit. Daddy America and Israel won't be there for you.
Clutch said:
There was no widely known or official position from Hamas, the Palestinian political and militant organization, regarding the Uyghurs or the human rights situation in Xinjiang, China. Hamas primarily focuses on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its own political goals..

MY JOB IS TO INFORM THE UNEDUCATED




It's the people of Islam who love Allah and strive in His path ( Jihad) that master.

The Black Flags of Khaurassan are coming.
Please tell that to Uyghurs buddy.

Dalit said:
Look at this nasty Indian cheerleader. He sucks his American daddy dry. This Hindu extremist is killing Muslims in his own country called India.

It will be a two front war between you and us. Remember that you nasty ugly piece of shit. Daddy America and Israel won't be there for you.
Even when angry and upset, you want support from China and want it to be a 2 front war against India. I wish you had confidence of taking on India alone, you know. But I won’t blame you, signing of IoS is still fresh in your memory 😊
 
Kuru said:
Please tell that to Uyghurs buddy.
Uyghurs will get what they deserve depending on how they submit to the Will of Allah. He Judges. If they want His forgiveness they will have to Seek his Pleasure through Worship and Obedience.

Same holds true for all other Muslims..
Pakistanis, Palestinians, etc. Etc.

We are All Slaves of Allah. We are All being Tested.
 
Kuru said:
Kuru said:
MTXX_MH20231009_150839100.jpg


Kuru said:
Please tell that to Uyghurs buddy.



Even when angry and upset, you want support from China and want it to be a 2 front war against India. I wish you had confidence of taking on India alone, you know. But I won’t blame you, signing of IoS is still fresh in your memory 😊
Do Indians know what 'shame' is?

MTXX_MH20231009_150839100.jpg
 
