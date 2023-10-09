The Uyghur separatists support Israel over Palestine

ChineseTiger1986
The US is trying to use these "Muslims" to create a rift between China and the real Muslim world.
@Dalit
The Americans won't succeed. Everyone knows and now again has seen the true face of the Americans. They would slaughter Muslims and Palestinians many times over for their own cause. China doesn't kill Muslims. China doesn't invade Islamic nations. China assists and invests in nations. People have eyes and ears. The latest move by the Americans has exposed them very badly.
Palestine was quick to support Uyghur genocide by China, and now the Palestine supporters are crying when the Uyghurs did the same against Palestine LoooooL
Palestinian leader supports China’s Uyghur policies in joint statement“The Uyghur issue does not align with Palestine's interests,” an expert says.www.rfa.org
Look at this nasty Indian cheerleader. He sucks his American daddy dry. This Hindu extremist is killing Muslims in his own country called India.
It will be a two front war between you and us. Remember that you nasty ugly piece of shit. Daddy America and Israel won't be there for you.
There was no widely known or official position from Hamas, the Palestinian political and militant organization, regarding the Uyghurs or the human rights situation in Xinjiang, China. Hamas primarily focuses on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its own political goals..
MY JOB IS TO INFORM THE UNEDUCATED
It's the people of Islam who love Allah and strive in His path ( Jihad) that master.
The Black Flags of Khaurassan are coming.
Please tell that to Uyghurs buddy.
Do Indians know what 'shame' is?Please tell that to Uyghurs buddy.
Even when angry and upset, you want support from China and want it to be a 2 front war against India. I wish you had confidence of taking on India alone, you know. But I won’t blame you, signing of IoS is still fresh in your memory