The US will support Israel till the end

ChineseTiger1986
Jan 27, 2010
Forget about Biden or Trump, even RFK Jr. has stated that he would support Israel at any cost.
It is not that they like Israel or not, it is about the US hegemony to control the world's oil supply.
