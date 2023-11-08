What's new

The US will support Israel till the end

ChineseTiger1986 said:
Forget about Biden or Trump, even RFK Jr. has stated that he would support Israel at any cost.

It is not that they like Israel or not, it is about the US hegemony to control the world's oil supply.

There is no way that any Arab country could convince the US to turn their back on Israel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1722222464019951732
Exactly, you honestly think the American government cares about Jews?

The American government wants hegemony at all costs.

Thats a good enough reason to support countries like China, Russia, Brazil, Japan, and Germany no matter what.
 
Muji.Iqbal said:
That's right, it is Israel an indispensable tool for the US hegemony no matter they are Jews, Christians or Muslims.

Many ordinary Jews want to stand with Palestine, but they got beaten down by the Apartheid police force of Israel AKA the indispensable ally of Uncle Sam.

 
support them

in the meantime 43 warships from 16 nations and 600,000 soldiers cannot even take Gaza city

Go support them more it will make no difference

when victory is promised its promised and nothing will stand in its way

long live the resistance
 
ChineseTiger1986 said:
Thats why I support China. I never support USA in anything.

ChineseTiger1986 said:
By the way, I bought a Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop. The quality is really good. We Muslims wish best for China.
 
aziqbal said:
support them

in the meantime 43 warships from 16 nations and 600,000 soldiers cannot even take Gaza city

Go support them more it will make no difference

when victory is promised its promised and nothing will stand in its way

long live the resistance
If Israel cannot withstand the collective onslaught from the Arab nations, the US would give them to permission to drop nukes.

The lives of the Arabs or any other people mean nothing to them.
 
Chris Hedges succinctly explains Israel's endgame for Palestinians, echoes of the Third Reich:

 
Muji.Iqbal said:
Thats why I support China. I never support USA in anything.


By the way, I bought a Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop. The quality is really good. We Muslims wish best for China.
Buying Huawei is ideal, because Lenovo belongs to the pro-US force in China.

Most Chinese hate Lenovo being a US lapdog.
 

