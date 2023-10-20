What's new

The US sanctions three Chinese companies it accuses of aiding Pakistan in its ballistic missile program

The United States 🇺🇸 has sanctioned three Chinese 🇨🇳 companies it alleged are providing materials to #Pakistan’s 🇵🇰 ballistic missile program:

www.state.gov

United States Sanctions Entities Contributing to Ballistic Missile Proliferation - United States Department of State

The United States is committed to strengthening the global nonproliferation regime by taking action to disrupt procurement networks supporting proliferation activities of concern. Today, we are designating three entities pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of...
www.state.gov www.state.gov

This comes days after Pakistan tests it's MIRV IRBM Ababeel
 
"The United States is committed to strengthening the global nonproliferation regime by taking action to disrupt procurement networks supporting proliferation activities of concern. Today, we are designating three entities pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. These three entities, based in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), have worked to supply missile‐applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.

The Department of State is designating General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd., and Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd. pursuant to E.O. 13382 for having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items, by Pakistan.

General Technology Limited has worked to supply brazing materials, which are used to join components in ballistic missile rocket engines, and in the production of combustion chambers. Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd. has worked to supply mandrels and other machinery, which can be used in the production of solid‐propellant rocket motors and can be controlled by the Missile Technology Control Regime. Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd. has worked since 2019 to supply D‐glass glass fiber, quartz fabric, and high silica cloth, all of which have applications in missile systems.

Today’s actions demonstrate that the United States will continue to act against proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery, and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur."
 
A few days ago. The Americans have sanctioned a Chinese agricultural company. And demand that this agricultural company surrender all its technology and property to the US

Reason: This Chinese agricultural company threatens the "national security" of the United States.

Screenshot_20231021_032019.jpg


This is the first stage of WW III: technology war & media war.
 
So they sanctioned the Chinese companies but didn't say anything about Pakistan who tested the missiles?

Strange.
 
Well, technically a country is free to build up its military capabilities as it likes, so the fault lies on whoever supplies material breaching whatever guidelines the US has set

This isn't the first time either
 
The US would sanction countries for trying to acquire the S-400 system, that's what made me thought maybe they would also pressure countries for testing ICBMs.

But this is pretty rare, now Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world that possesses ICBMs.
 
Stupid and useless instrument, on the other hand i am surprised that chinese are involved in that leveL of this missile project, considering flip top attitude of your military establishment.
 
The missile that was tested has MIRV technology but isn't ICBM in range just yet, although there are rumours of something in development to build up to that for a while now
 

