The US Navy’s New Tomahawk Missile (Block V) is a Real Killer

In a recent statement, the U.S. Navy announced that the first of the new Block V Tomahawk missiles had been received from Raytheon. “This is the next big advancement in Tomahawk capability, and a major achievement for the program,” said CAPT. JOHN RED, program manager for the Tomahawk Weapons System. “We’re focused now on delivering advanced capability to the fleet by recertifying and modernizing our Block IV inventory, and by contracting production Block V missiles.”