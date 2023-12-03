The US is not going to forsake Ukraine even if Trump got re-elected

ChineseTiger1986
Even I do hope the US could give up Ukraine, but it ain't going to happen because if Ukraine has capitulated to Russia, then Europe will also try to mend their relationship with Russia which will speed up the de-dollarization.
The US is backing Ukraine for the sake of the dollar hegemony to kidnap and to make sure that the European economy and EUR are crippling in a sanction war against Russia.
