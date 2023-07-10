What's new

The US and China: A Tale of Two Inflations, US consumers this summer pay $28 for a takeout salad and $68 for a seasonal barbecue

The US and China: A Tale of Two Inflations, US consumers this summer pay $28 for a takeout salad and $68 for a seasonal barbecue​

By Enda Curran

July 10, 2023 at 11:45 PM GMT+8

While US consumers this summer pay $28 for a takeout salad and $68 for a seasonal barbecue, their counterparts in China are facing the opposite challenge: too little inflation.

Consumer prices in China were flat in June and factory-gate prices fell further, prompting economists to warn of deflation. (Falling prices might sound good, but they raise a host of thorny issues.) The tepid readings are part of an emerging story about how China’s hugely anticipated post-Covid Zero rebound has largely disappointed. Instead of revving up consumer spending at home and driving demand for overseas goods and services, the world’s second largest economy appears to have fizzled only months after exiting its pandemic era hiatus.

What this means for the rest of the world isn’t clear. A hopeful argument is that weaker prices in China, especially at the factory gate, will take pressure off the cost of goods globally given the nation’s role as the world’s biggest manufacturer. But this view is contested because of the variables in how costs are absorbed across the production and supply chain.

On the other side of the Pacific, American inflation remains stingingly high, in part because of an economy that continues to defy forecasts for a steep downturn.

Data on Wednesday is expected to show annual headline inflation may fall as low as 3.1%. Although that’s a long way off the 9.1% highs hit in the middle of 2022, much of the drop will reflect base effects for energy prices. The real story will lie in core inflation and for the costs of essentials such as rent and auto or health insurance, which is why the Federal Reserve is warning that borrowing costs need to go higher.


The stark inflation divergence between the world’s big two economies reflects the zeitgeist, as both powerhouses deepen their rivalry and push in opposite directions. After initially containing the spread of Covid-19, China’s economy enjoyed a strong performance in 2020 and 2021 while its major rivals floundered in response. That changed in 2022 when China’s dogged pursuit of Covid Zero backfired on the economy, leaving it scrambling to catch up with a world that had already moved on. The division only widened this year as the US economy continued to hold up well while China fell into a renewed slump.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week during her visit to Beijing that competition between the countries isn’t a “winner-takes-all” situation. In response, China’s No. 2 official, Premier Li Qiang, said he believed that bilateral ties would eventually see a “rainbow,” after going through a period of “wind and rain.”

On the inflation front at least, US consumers are certainly hoping for a rainbow.

The US and China: A Tale of Two Inflations

Plus: Good business in stopping methane leaks.
beijingwalker said:
While US consumers this summer pay $28 for a takeout salad and $68 for a seasonal barbecue
This is just insane, how can people survive at such a crazily high cost of living? No matter US GDP is this high on paper, I m very surprised that US GDP is not multiply times higher with this consumption price....
 
Cost of living and local price in Xinjiang Urumqi , 0.7$ for a bowl of milk tea with free unlimited naan bread , multiple different kinds of naans, cheese flavor, rose flavor, onion flavor... and they are all you can eat... it's like 0.7$ of buffet.


Xinjiang Uyghur traditional combination set meal in top fancy restaurant, 58 yuan ( $8 )

The set meal includes 8 dishes and desserts

 
beijingwalker said:
This is just insane, how can people survive at such a crazily high cost of living? No matter US GDP is this high on paper, I m very surprised that US GDP is not multiply times higher with this consumption price....
You can't, if you are earning "Chinese level pays" in the US.

Dude, you are comparing an economy of around 50,000 GDP per capita to a country with $12,000 GDP per capita and you are comparing the quality of life of both. You pay more because you earn more. I mean that is a very simple economy concept. Or do you think a gallon of milk should still be less than $1 like it was in the 1986 when American today generally are paid 2 to 3 times more than in the 1980s.

And pricing index have very little to do with GDP to begin with.
 
US GDP per capita is around 7 times of Xinjiang's, but cost of living is over 10 times, it's really doubtful who has a better life between US and Xinjiang.
 
beijingwalker said:
US GDP per capita is around 7 times of Xinjiang's, but cost of living is over 10 times, it's really doubtful who has a better life between US and Xinjiang.
90% of China looks like this:

1689006671200.png
 
beijingwalker said:
Cost of living and local price in Xinjiang Urumqi , 0.7$ for a bowl of milk tea with free unlimited naan bread , multiple different kinds of naans, cheese flavor, rose flavor, onion flavor... and they are all you can eat... it's like 0.7$ of buffet.
What’s the price of this delicacy in China? :lol:
ratduck3.jpg
 
beijingwalker said:
US GDP per capita is around 7 times of Xinjiang's, but cost of living is over 10 times, it's really doubtful who has a better life between US and Xinjiang.
Again, this is false

Because for that statement to be true, then you will need to say 7.23 Yuan (the current conversion rate of 1 USD as of July 10, 2023) have greater value than 1 USD, which is factually untrue.

A dollar is a dollar, it did not depreciate or appreciate just because you applying it somewhere else. You can say a person who earn American wages have a better quality of life in Xinjiang because they are earning around 5-7 times the normal rate in America than in Xinjiang, but since 1 Yuan = 1 Yuan in China and 1 USD = 1 USD in the US, the quality of life are the same within each country.
 
The American is like the KMT Taiwanese, when they are in favorable situation, they have no problem going maximum.

But when they don't expect to win, they cry victim, and tell you no "winner take all".
 
beijingwalker said:
Cost of living and local price in Xinjiang Urumqi , 0.7$ for a bowl of milk tea with free unlimited naan bread , multiple different kinds of naans, cheese flavor, rose flavor, onion flavor... and they are all you can eat... it's like 0.7$ of buffet.


Xinjiang Uyghur traditional combination set meal in top fancy restaurant, 58 yuan ( $8 )

The set meal includes 8 dishes and desserts
Another great advantage in Xinjiang is the housing price, one bedroom in Beijing can be worth several singles houese with big yards in Xinjiang, this is why Xinjiang people have lots of spare money to splurge while big city folks usually don't.
 

