The United States threatens to withhold aid to Niger due to the military takeover...

Catalystic said: But the Niger commandos is right



Usa has its own big issues such as increasing unemployment, drugs consuming their youth, all the lgbt shit and all that, and their Debt is enough to cripple it any moment……it loves to create conflicts worldwide while pretending tp be superpower.

Every rise has its fall, its mightily due for usa/west. The Wrath of Allah swt will not be kind…..

Remember hurricane katrina how it devastated entire state of lousiana……

Once economy tanks, thats it for usa and its superficial might. Enjoy last few months/yrs until the chaos from who/wef/globalists/gates etc Click to expand...

US has historically pulled through the sort of challenges that African countries are unable to such as civil war and lack of vision. US was able to settle its civil war, develop its institutions, and create democracy.Facts:1. American debt is not like that of developing countries but a chunk of it is a revenue-generation strategy such as global sales of T-bonds. This is how US earns money.Do you see US seeking IMF bailout package or take loans from another country for infrastructure development like a typical developing country? No, US has hard cash to manage its affairs and meet its debt obligations.2. US is developing its industrial capability.There was a time when US was buying oil from the Middle East to meet its energy needs. This was not sustainable so American Shale Revolution happened and US is now producing as well as exporting oil to other countries.US is now focused on reviving its semiconductor industry with Biden administration's CHIPS and Science Act to reduce its reliance on China in this matter.Semiconducter industry will create numerous jobs in US mainland in the years to come.3. American unemployment level is 3.6%. This is not an alarming statistic because people get fired or their contracts come to end from time-to-time.4. Environmental threat like Hurricane Katrina would have made lands of a developing country inhabitable, but US Louisiana will recover and have adopted measures to prevent flooding. These measures paid off in the face of Hurricane Ida that came 16 years later, this is a remarkable shift from earlier situation and vulnerability.These are the lessons that WE need to learn from the US but look at your post. Some on PDF want you to believe that the US is finished but this is wishful thinking.Allah Almighty has warned those who are arrogant and corrupt that this culture is not sustainable in Surah al-Isra.Nigeria Corruption Perception Index Rank = 150 / 180Nigeria Corruption Perception Index Score = 24 / 100Nigeria Corruption Perception Index Rank = 24 / 180Nigeria Corruption Perception Index Score = 69 / 100Which country is doing better in all metrics? Nigeria or US?But look at the arrogance of Nigerian leadership. Shame.