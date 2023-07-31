What's new

The United States threatens to withhold aid to Niger due to the military takeover...

StraightEdge said:
The United States of America threatens to withhold aid to Niger due to the military takeover, coup d'état. Niger Military says they should keep their aid and give it to their millions of Homeless people in the United States of America. Charity begins at home :cheesy:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1685395470875873280
American homeless count = 582,000
Nigerian homeless count = 24,400,000

Developing country leadership boasts and priorities.... No shame.
 
But the Niger commandos is right

Usa has its own big issues such as increasing unemployment, drugs consuming their youth, all the lgbt shit and all that, and their Debt is enough to cripple it any moment……it loves to create conflicts worldwide while pretending tp be superpower.
Every rise has its fall, its mightily due for usa/west. The Wrath of Allah swt will not be kind…..
Remember hurricane katrina how it devastated entire state of lousiana……
Once economy tanks, thats it for usa and its superficial might. Enjoy last few months/yrs until the chaos from who/wef/globalists/gates etc
 
Well I guess the entire world should say F-Africa until each country solves every single one of their own problems.

Why should people of the world help other people?? Let's all be selfish and not give a sh*t about the plight of others..that sounds a very Christian/Muslim thing to do.
 
US has historically pulled through the sort of challenges that African countries are unable to such as civil war and lack of vision. US was able to settle its civil war, develop its institutions, and create democracy.

Facts:

1. American debt is not like that of developing countries but a chunk of it is a revenue-generation strategy such as global sales of T-bonds. This is how US earns money.

Treasury bonds are part of the larger category of U.S. sovereign debt known collectively as treasuries, which are typically regarded as virtually risk-free since they are backed by the U.S. government's ability to tax its citizens.

www.investopedia.com

Treasury General Account: The Government's Checking Account

A treasury bond is a marketable, fixed-interest U.S. government debt security with a maturity of more than 10 years and which pays periodic interest payments.
www.investopedia.com www.investopedia.com

Do you see US seeking IMF bailout package or take loans from another country for infrastructure development like a typical developing country? No, US has hard cash to manage its affairs and meet its debt obligations.

2. US is developing its industrial capability.

There was a time when US was buying oil from the Middle East to meet its energy needs. This was not sustainable so American Shale Revolution happened and US is now producing as well as exporting oil to other countries.

www.strausscenter.org

The U.S. Shale Revolution - The Strauss Center

The “Shale Revolution” refers to the combination of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling that enabled the United States to significantly increase its production of oil and natural gas, particularly from tight oil formations, which now…
www.strausscenter.org www.strausscenter.org

US is now focused on reviving its semiconductor industry with Biden administration's CHIPS and Science Act to reduce its reliance on China in this matter.

www.whitehouse.gov

FACT SHEET: CHIPS and Science Act Will Lower Costs, Create Jobs, Strengthen Supply Chains, and Counter China | The White House

In President Biden’s first year in office, the Biden-Harris Administration has implemented an industrial strategy to revitalize domestic manufacturing, create good-paying American jobs, strengthen American supply chains, and accelerate the industries of the future. These policies have spurred an...
www.whitehouse.gov www.whitehouse.gov

2023 State of the U.S. Semiconductor Industry

www.semiconductors.org www.semiconductors.org

Semiconducter industry will create numerous jobs in US mainland in the years to come.

3. American unemployment level is 3.6%. This is not an alarming statistic because people get fired or their contracts come to end from time-to-time.

4. Environmental threat like Hurricane Katrina would have made lands of a developing country inhabitable, but US Louisiana will recover and have adopted measures to prevent flooding. These measures paid off in the face of Hurricane Ida that came 16 years later, this is a remarkable shift from earlier situation and vulnerability.

These are the lessons that WE need to learn from the US but look at your post. Some on PDF want you to believe that the US is finished but this is wishful thinking.
Allah Almighty has warned those who are arrogant and corrupt that this culture is not sustainable in Surah al-Isra.

Nigeria Corruption Perception Index Rank = 150 / 180
Nigeria Corruption Perception Index Score = 24 / 100

www.transparency.org

Nigeria

Find out more about corruption in Nigeria: Latest news, Corruption Perceptions Index score & local chapter’s contact information.
www.transparency.org www.transparency.org

Nigeria Corruption Perception Index Rank = 24 / 180
Nigeria Corruption Perception Index Score = 69 / 100

www.transparency.org

United States

Find out more about corruption in United States: Latest news, Corruption Perceptions Index score & local chapter’s contact information.
www.transparency.org www.transparency.org

Which country is doing better in all metrics? Nigeria or US?

But look at the arrogance of Nigerian leadership. Shame.
 

