The United States alone vetoed the UN draft

The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have condemned Hamas’ attack on Israel while calling for a pause in the fighting to allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza.
The US was the sole vote against the resolution on Wednesday, with 12 members voting in favour and Russia and the United Kingdom abstaining.
US vetoes UN resolution calling for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war
US ambassador says draft resolution did not do enough to underscore Israel’s right to self-defence.
