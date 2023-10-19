What's new

The United States alone vetoed the UN draft

H

huanghong

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Nov 3, 2021
Messages
493
Reaction score
0
Country
China
Location
Yemen
The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have condemned Hamas’ attack on Israel while calling for a pause in the fighting to allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

The US was the sole vote against the resolution on Wednesday, with 12 members voting in favour and Russia and the United Kingdom abstaining.

www.aljazeera.com

US vetoes UN resolution calling for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war

US ambassador says draft resolution did not do enough to underscore Israel’s right to self-defence.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Breaking: Israel-Gaza crisis; US vetoes Security Council resolution
Replies
2
Views
94
uhuru
U
Mehdipersian
Iran warns Israel through UN against ground offensive in Gaza
2 3
Replies
32
Views
532
Mehdipersian
Mehdipersian
Dalit
The United States and EU extremely upset with Pakistani resolution at the UN
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
1K
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
beijingwalker
US to hike military aid, send military ships and aircraft closer to Israel
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
gambit
gambit
Bilal9
GOP Rep. Thomas Massie likely to oppose sending aid to Israel in the wake of Hamas attack
Replies
0
Views
69
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom