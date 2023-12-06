The U.S. is losing the global science race: STEM worker survey, 60% believe China to be the global leader in science and technology in five years

beijingwalker
The U.S. is losing the global science race: STEM worker survey, 60% believe that China will be the global leader in science and technology in five yearsAlison Snyder
December 5 2023
A scientist work sat BioLabs Pegasus Park in Dallas, Texas on Sept. 13, 2023. Photo: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images
More than 75% of STEM-related workers say other nations have topped — or will soon surpass — the U.S in science and technology, according to a new report being published Tuesday.
The big picture: As the world's science and tech power centers shift, the U.S., China and other countries are racing to train — and competing to attract — top talent that can drive innovation and the economic growth and national security advantages that often stem from it.
- The State of Science in America report from the non-partisan Science & Technology Action Committee (STAC) calls for the U.S. to develop a national science and tech strategy and for policymakers to at least double federal funding for scientific research over the next five years.
- Just 8% of respondents said the U.S. is the global leader in science and tech and is expanding its lead, according to the report.
- In addition, "60% believe that China — not the United States — will be the global leader in science and technology in five years."
- Nearly 80% of respondents working in the national security sector said China presented a national security threat to the U.S. compared to 50% of STEM workers.
- The report calls for U.S. collaboration with China on some key issues, such as climate change, while taking steps to minimize any research security risks.
- Respondents said other hurdles included U.S. research being undermined by foreign countries, the scientific research process' red tape, the lack of a national science and technology strategy, and not enough funding for research and development.
- But today private industry "cannot underwrite the level and time-course of targeted research and development, or take on the risk, or project a sufficient market, required to devise applications founded on federally-funded discovered knowledge," said Keith Yamamoto, vice chancellor for science policy and strategy at University of California, San Francisco and a co-chair of STAC.
- "The U.S. government is just beginning to show signs of recognizing that it must serve a critical catalytic role in advancing newly discovered knowledge into society-serving applications," said Yamamoto, who is president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).
- The majority said the federal government should be spending at least somewhat more money on R&D.
- Between 2010 and 2019, the share of research and development funded by the federal government decreased from 31% to 21%, according to the report.