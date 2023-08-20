What's new

The Third Reich In Color | Documentary

From 1937 color films document everyday life in Hitler's Germany. Eva Braun and Hans Baur, Adolf Hitler’s personal pilot, are among the first amateur filmmakers to expose the new celluloid. This creates unique images of the dictator's public appearances and his private life on Obersalzberg. Scanned in high-resolution HD, the footage of Hitler and his entourage tells a particularly realistic tale.


The first half of the 20th century, the two world wars, the parades in Nuremberg and Moscow, and the appearances of Roosevelt and Churchill: are handed down and remembered by generations in classic black and white. But little known, hidden in film archives and private collections, other images have also survived. Hitler's lover, Eva Braun, and the Führer's pilot Hans Baur, Marlene Dietrich, and Roosevelt's Minister of Finance, soldiers of the Wehrmacht and the cameramen of the OSS had a common passion: they filmed history in color, for private pleasure or to document historical events.
 

