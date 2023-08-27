The Suspicious Jaranwala Anti-Christian Riots - Instigated Deliberately?

What is your opinion about the recent anti Christian riots in Jaranwala/Faisalabad?Is it not a coincidence that Christians were attacked right around the same time Imran Khan’s name was being used by the Republican commentators in the United States to try and attack Biden? Call it a conspiracy theory or whatever you want.As soon as the Intercept article was released, it made quite a splash on social media and was picked up by the Republican social media outlets and retweeted by their bot factories and discussed on their vlogs and shows.August 9th - The Intercept releases a bombshell news articleAugust 12-13 - The weekend saw a lot of this news hit the social media. Tik Tok in particular was going hard with this story. Republicans in particular were pushing with the angle of Biden being a trouble maker.LITERALLY ONE WEEK AFTER THE INTERCEPTAugust 16th - Anti Christian riots/arsons in Jaranwala occurCoincidence?For those who aren’t aware, Republicans are for the most part conservative Christians. The second I heard about this news, it was the first thing that came to my mind. The conservative Republicans were really going hard with this Imran Khan-Biden story and then the riots break out.Something is off here.Republican media outletsProgressive liberal media outlets