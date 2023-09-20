The sculpture is believed to be the first of its kind in the world.Credit: PA Media

The steel sculpture will be galvanised before its unveiling in October.Credit: PA Media

Commissioned by the Legacy West Midlands charity, it is believed to be the first sculpture in the world of a woman wearing the head covering, worn by many Muslim women.

'The Strength of the Hijab' was designed by renowned artist Luke Perry to celebrate women who wear the headscarf.

Mr Perry said: “The Strength of the Hijab is a piece which represents women who wear hijabs of the Islamic faith, and it’s really there because it’s such an underrepresented part of our community, but such an important one.

"They need visibility, it’s so important, so working with the community to come up with the designs has been really exciting because we didn’t know what it was going to look like until now.“

"The location of where it’s going is Smethwick, [where] there’s a humongous part of the community that is from the Islamic faith.“

"They wear the hijab as part of their community, and it is really underrepresented.“