The Sound of Freedom - the Movie scaring the hell out of Hollywood & Church Pedo Elites !

ARMalik said: the trafficking of CHILDREN ! It shows the horrific crimes being committed against millions of innocent kids by all sorts of people including Political Elites, Hollywood elites, the Church and others. The main stream media controlled by these Satans is already speaking against this movie ! Yes you heard it right - these evil beings DO NOT want to support a movie about exploitation of innocent little kids being sexually abused and trafficked !



PLEASE GO AND SEE THIS MOVIE AND SPREAD THE WORD !!







The Sound of Freedom is a movie aboutIt shows the horrific crimes being committed. The main stream media controlled by these Satans is already speaking against this movie ! Click to expand...

Human trafficking is a serious issue that needs to be continuously highlighted; however, the marketing of this movie is ridiculous. Saying bullsh*t like "They don't want you to see it." etc is ridiculous. I am also seeing many clowns claiming that the so called "woke cinemas" cancelled the screening of this movie because it exposes xyz. Do these clowns think that these cinemas went through all the trouble of setting screen times and selling the tickets just to cancel its screening?On the other side of the retarded spectrum we have clowns who dismiss this movie along with human trafficking, calling it a right wing conspiracy without even watching it. Where do I even begin with these clowns.