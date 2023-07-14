What's new

The Sound of Freedom - the Movie scaring the hell out of Hollywood & Church Pedo Elites !

The Sound of Freedom is a movie about the trafficking of CHILDREN ! It shows the horrific crimes being committed against millions of innocent kids by all sorts of people including Political Elites, Hollywood elites, the Church and others. The main stream media controlled by these Satans is already speaking against this movie ! Yes you heard it right - these evil beings DO NOT want to support a movie about exploitation of innocent little kids being sexually abused and trafficked !

PLEASE GO AND SEE THIS MOVIE AND SPREAD THE WORD !!



 
yh saw mel gibson video few days ago. he lucky they havnt killed him or he could be playing agent pretending to expose the elite.

he missed out cloning facilities.
 
ARMalik said:
The Sound of Freedom is a movie about the trafficking of CHILDREN ! It shows the horrific crimes being committed against millions of innocent kids by all sorts of people including Political Elites, Hollywood elites, the Church and others. The main stream media controlled by these Satans is already speaking against this movie ! Yes you heard it right - these evil beings DO NOT want to support a movie about exploitation of innocent little kids being sexually abused and trafficked !

PLEASE GO AND SEE THIS MOVIE AND SPREAD THE WORD !!

PLEASE GO AND SEE THIS MOVIE AND SPREAD THE WORD !!



Human trafficking is a serious issue that needs to be continuously highlighted; however, the marketing of this movie is ridiculous. Saying bullsh*t like "They don't want you to see it." etc is ridiculous. I am also seeing many clowns claiming that the so called "woke cinemas" cancelled the screening of this movie because it exposes xyz. Do these clowns think that these cinemas went through all the trouble of setting screen times and selling the tickets just to cancel its screening?

On the other side of the retarded spectrum we have clowns who dismiss this movie along with human trafficking, calling it a right wing conspiracy without even watching it. Where do I even begin with these clowns.

_NOBODY_ said:
Human trafficking is a serious issue that needs to be continuously highlighted; however, the marketing of this movie is ridiculous. Saying bullsh*t like "They don't want you to see it." etc is ridiculous. I am also seeing many clowns claiming that the so called "woke cinemas" cancelled the screening of this movie because it exposes xyz. Do these clowns think that these cinemas went through all the trouble of setting screen times and selling the tickets just to cancel its screening?

On the other side of the retarded spectrum we have clowns who dismiss this movie along with human trafficking, calling it a right wing conspiracy without even watching it. Where do I even begin with these clowns.

On the other side of the retarded spectrum we have clowns who dismiss this movie along with human trafficking, calling it a right wing conspiracy without even watching it. Where do I even begin with these clowns.

Haven't read or heard of this movie but would like to check it out for entertainment purposes.
 
screenrant.com

6 Reasons Sound Of Freedom's Box Office Is So Good: Examining Its Surprise $40 Million Success

Sound of Freedom's box office success explained.
screenrant.com screenrant.com

6 Reasons Sound Of Freedom's Box Office Is So Good: Examining Its Surprise $40 Million Success​

Sound of Freedom continues to reign supreme at the box office and its commercial success can be attributed to several reasons. Released on 4 July 2023, Sound of Freedom focuses on a federal agent, Tim Ballard, who sets out on a dangerous mission to rescue a young girl from child traffickers. In his pursuit to race against time and find the girl, he even quits his job as a Special Agent with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and risks his life to execute the rescue mission. Unfolding primarily in the depths of the Colombian jungle, Sound of Freedom is an uplifting tale of courage and heroism.

Although Sound of Freedom faced many distribution challenges before its release, it has done incredibly well at the box office by opening at $11,563,200. Even during its opening weekend, the movie's commercial returns only grew from strength to strength, with its box office currently grossing a total of $40,207,249 (via Box Office Mojo). Considering how Sound of Freedom was funded by a small studio and has a fairly low budget, it is hard not to be curious about how the film is doing so well and even giving popular franchise films like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny some tough competition.

kjrh.com

Defying expectations: 'Sound of Freedom' takes box office by storm

The film about child sex-trafficking produced by Angel Studios has grossed more than $40 million since its release on July 4.
kjrh.com kjrh.com

Defying expectations: 'Sound of Freedom' takes box office by storm​

The film about child sex-trafficking produced by Angel Studios has grossed more than $40 million since its release on July 4.
 

