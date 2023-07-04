The Sintashta culture of the mid Bronze Age: Our Proto-Indo-Iranic ancestors

ThunderCat
have a look. So much glorious history forgotten because of the sake of religious fundamentalism.
It's not forgotten,, it's just that no one cares
Sintashta are genetically identical to Bronze Age Central Europe.
I'm guessing proto-Indo-Iranic would be a mix of majority Sintashta + local Central Asian Neolithic substrate.
Proto-Indo-Iranic was the language of Sintashta.
Bronze Age Europe might be genetically tied to Sintashta, both derived from the earlier Yamnaya culture. But linguistically Indo-Iranic languages were not of Europe.
Indo-Iranic languages were brought to Europe after later Iron Age conquests.
How would you know? It may have been the ancestor of Indo-Iranic, or the ancestor of both Indo-Iranic and Balto-Slavic, or a sister branch to the ancestor of Indo-Iranic.
They are not similar just because both derived from Yamnaya. Yamnaya had small amounts of Anatolian farmer ancestry whereas Sintashta and Corded Ware (Central Europe) had significant amount of it and they are essentially carbon copies of each other as Sintashta are migrants from the Corded Ware archeological zone.
Iranic only. The Ossetian language is the last surviving Iranian language in Europe.
Because linguists and archeologists said so. Both said/wrote so. Including in that video.
Proto-Balto-Slavic was not spoken till centuries later. The ancestral Proto-Eurasian language existed much earlier and was already extinct by the time of the Bronze Age.
Yamnya existed on the Pontic region. Anatolian farmer ancestry could exist in them maybe yes, but as a linguistic grouping Proto-Anatolian probably came after Proto-Eurasian.
Your source? Youtube video is not good enough, any amateur can make their own video.
Didn't say it existed at the time of Sintashta, all I said is that it shares a common origin with Indo-Iranian.
What's Proto-Eurasian? You mean proto-IE? Anatolian is that earliest branch to split from proto-IE.
Obviously, YT was not my only source if you read my previous post.
So where did I dispute that? Proto-Eurasian or the language of the Yamnaya culture is the parent language. And it's Indo-Iranic, not "Indo-Iranian."
I prefer Eurasian, since the Pontic steppe region is in Eurasia. Just like Uralic languages are named after the Ural mountains, likewise pontic region is a Eurasian region.
You're beating around the bush now.
You're making the same mistake again. There is no proof that the language Yamnaya spoke is the parent of the language Sintashta spoke. Sintashta is not even directly descended from Yamnaya.
If anything Indo should be dropped from Indo-European because the origin of the proto-IE people lie entirely inside Europe.
It begins in the pontic region which is Eurasia. Even if it began in Anatolia, which now doubtful, that still counts as Eurasia.
It's spoken in the Caucuses. It's an Iranic language, not Iranian.