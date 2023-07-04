What's new

The Sintashta culture of the mid Bronze Age: Our Proto-Indo-Iranic ancestors

Sintashta are genetically identical to Bronze Age Central Europe.

I'm guessing proto-Indo-Iranic would be a mix of majority Sintashta + local Central Asian Neolithic substrate.
 
Maira La said:
Sintashta are genetically identical to Bronze Age Central Europe.

I'm guessing proto-Indo-Iranic would be a mix of majority Sintashta + local Central Asian Neolithic substrate.
Proto-Indo-Iranic was the language of Sintashta.

Bronze Age Europe might be genetically tied to Sintashta, both derived from the earlier Yamnaya culture. But linguistically Indo-Iranic languages were not of Europe.

Indo-Iranic languages were brought to Europe after later Iron Age conquests.
 
ThunderCat said:
Proto-Indo-Iranic was the language of Sintashta.
How would you know? It may have been the ancestor of Indo-Iranic, or the ancestor of both Indo-Iranic and Balto-Slavic, or a sister branch to the ancestor of Indo-Iranic.

ThunderCat said:
Bronze Age Europe might be genetically tied to Sintashta, both derived from the earlier Yamnaya culture. But linguistically Indo-Iranic languages were not of Europe.
They are not similar just because both derived from Yamnaya. Yamnaya had small amounts of Anatolian farmer ancestry whereas Sintashta and Corded Ware (Central Europe) had significant amount of it and they are essentially carbon copies of each other as Sintashta are migrants from the Corded Ware archeological zone.

ThunderCat said:
Indo-Iranic languages were brought to Europe after later Iron Age conquests.
Iranic only. The Ossetian language is the last surviving Iranian language in Europe.
 
Maira La said:
How would you know? It may have been the ancestor of Indo-Iranic, or the ancestor of both Indo-Iranic and Balto-Slavic, or a sister branch to the ancestor of Indo-Iranic.
Because linguists and archeologists said so. Both said/wrote so. Including in that video.

Proto-Balto-Slavic was not spoken till centuries later. The ancestral Proto-Eurasian language existed much earlier and was already extinct by the time of the Bronze Age.

Maira La said:
They are not similar just because both derived from Yamnaya. Yamnaya had small amounts of Anatolian farmer ancestry whereas Sintashta and Corded Ware (Central Europe) had significant amount of it and they are essentially carbon copies of each other as Sintashta are migrants from the Corded Ware archeological zone.
Yamnya existed on the Pontic region. Anatolian farmer ancestry could exist in them maybe yes, but as a linguistic grouping Proto-Anatolian probably came after Proto-Eurasian.
 
Maira La said:
Iranic only. The Ossetian language is the last surviving Iranian language in Europe.
Iranic is a subgrouping of Indo-Iranic but yes you're right. However Ossetian and other Iranic languages spoken in Europe were brought during the Iron Age period.
 
ThunderCat said:
Because linguists and archeologists said so. Both said/wrote so. Including in that video.
Your source? Youtube video is not good enough, any amateur can make their own video.

ThunderCat said:
Proto-Balto-Slavic was not spoken till centuries later. The ancestral Proto-Eurasian language existed much earlier and was already extinct by the time of the Bronze Age.
Didn't say it existed at the time of Sintashta, all I said is that it shares a common origin with Indo-Iranian.

ThunderCat said:
Yamnya existed on the Pontic region. Anatolian farmer ancestry could exist in them maybe yes, but as a linguistic grouping Proto-Anatolian probably came after Proto-Eurasian.
What's Proto-Eurasian? You mean proto-IE? Anatolian is that earliest branch to split from proto-IE.
 
Maira La said:
Your source? Youtube video is not good enough, any amateur can make their own video.
Obviously, YT was not my only source if you read my previous post.

Maira La said:
Didn't say it existed at the time of Sintashta, all I said is that it shares a common origin with Indo-Iranian.
So where did I dispute that? Proto-Eurasian or the language of the Yamnaya culture is the parent language. And it's Indo-Iranic, not "Indo-Iranian."

Maira La said:
What's Proto-Eurasian? You mean proto-IE? Anatolian is that earliest branch to split from proto-IE.
I prefer Eurasian, since the Pontic steppe region is in Eurasia. Just like Uralic languages are named after the Ural mountains, likewise pontic region is a Eurasian region.
 
ThunderCat said:
Obviously, YT was not my only source if you read my previous post.
You're beating around the bush now.

ThunderCat said:
So where did I dispute that? Proto-Eurasian or the language of the Yamnaya culture is the parent language. And it's Indo-Iranic, not "Indo-Iranian."
You're making the same mistake again. There is no proof that the language Yamnaya spoke is the parent of the language Sintashta spoke. Sintashta is not even directly descended from Yamnaya.

They are connected by having a common origin at Sredny-Stog, before ancestor of Sintashta moved West towards Central Europe.

ThunderCat said:
I prefer Eurasian, since the Pontic steppe region is in Eurasia. Just like Uralic languages are named after the Ural mountains, likewise pontic region is a Eurasian region.
If anything Indo should be dropped from Indo-European because the origin of the proto-IE people lie entirely inside Europe.
 
Maira La said:
You're beating around the bush now.
No, I am not.

Maira La said:
You're making the same mistake again. There is no proof that the language Yamnaya spoke is the parent of the language Sintashta spoke. Sintashta is not even directly descended from Yamnaya.
Sintashta people originate even further westwards. Proto-Eurasian was the distant ancestor of Proto-Indo-Iranic.

Maira La said:
If anything Indo should be dropped from Indo-European because the origin of the proto-IE people lie entirely inside Europe.
It begins in the pontic region which is Eurasia. Even if it began in Anatolia, which now doubtful, that still counts as Eurasia.

Maira La said:
Iranic only. The Ossetian language is the last surviving Iranian language in Europe.
It's spoken in the Caucuses. It's an Iranic language, not Iranian.
 
ThunderCat said:
It begins in the pontic region which is Eurasia. Even if it began in Anatolia, which now doubtful, that still counts as Eurasia.
It's only Yamnaya that existed in the Pontic region. It's not the beginning of IE, and Yamnaya is not the source of Corded Ware, which was the main driver for IE expansion in much of Eurasia (except Afanasievo). Yamnaya's ancestors lie further West in Sredny-Stog in Ukraine - not very Eurasian is it?

ThunderCat said:
It's spoken in the Caucuses. It's an Iranic language, not Iranian.
Iranic = Iranian. Ossetian is classified as an Iranian language.
 

