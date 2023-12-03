The Ship the Japanese Couldn’t Sink

dexter
It's April 16, 1945, the Battle of Okinawa. The destroyer USS Laffey is conducting radar patrol so she's the closest ship to the expected enemy attacks. Its mission is to alert the US forces to the arrival of Japanese aircraft. But what the crew doesn't know is that on this day they will have to endure the toughest challenge of their lives - during 90 minutes 22 Japanese planes will attack the USS Laffey trying to bomb, strafe, and directly collide with her. The chances of survival are slim to none. How could the crew and the ship survive one of the fiercest battles of the war..