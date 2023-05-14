The secular nature of a hindu

aryadravida
Kaneez Fathima who led pro hijab protests won from north gulbarga where 60 percent is Hindu population( Karnataka elections)
BC nagesh education minister who banned hijab in educational institutions(rightly so) lost from tiprtur.
Hindus still has this psyche of putting governance above religion.
