The secular nature of a hindu

aryadravida

Feb 7, 2020
800
-31
India
India
Kaneez Fathima who led pro hijab protests won from north gulbarga where 60 percent is Hindu population( Karnataka elections)
BC nagesh education minister who banned hijab in educational institutions(rightly so) lost from tiprtur.
Hindus still has this psyche of putting governance above religion.
 
FwBNLKOXoAIUjAW.jpeg




images (60).jpeg




images (59).jpeg



Such a great Hinduwadi leader he is
 

Let's just wait till the she decides to slaughter a cow.
 
Pig meat is Haram in Islam you dumb Brahminist. Don't they teach world relegions in your schools anymore?

She will most definitely slaughter a cow!
 
Why wouldn't a secular hindu welcome slaughtering a cow on Eid? If they're so secular, they should actually partake in it!

Pig meat is forbidden to Muslims.
 

