American broadcasters change World Championships medal tally to show America on top, despite less gold medals than Australia​

The secret to the long-term victory of the AmericansThe United States suffered the most embarrassing defeat in the World Swimming Championships in 50 years, but! They still beat China, who ranked first.Although in the medal list, according to the FINA official ranking, the Chinese team ranked first with 20 golds, 5 silvers and 9 bronzes, the Australian team came second with 12 golds, 7 silvers and 2 bronzes, the Japanese team came third with 4 golds, 1 silver and 5 bronzes, and the German team got 4 golds. 3 bronzes came fourth, and the U.S. team came fifth with 3 golds, 15 silvers and 13 bronzes.However, the US media NBC's broadcast screen showed that the US team ranked first in the medal table. The U.S. team has 3 gold medals, 15 silver and 13 bronze medals. The number of gold medals is not the first, and the number of medals is not the first. Why can they rank first? It turned out that NBC excluded the diving event and listed swimming separately, and it was not counting the number of gold medals, but the number of medals, and finally succeeded in making the United States rank first.The Americans can't afford to lose, right? So it's not hard to understand why they use dirty tricks to beat competitors in every field where they lose. Such as Huawei, such as DJI, such as TikTok.Eagle-eyed fans have noticed a humiliating image detail that proves America can’t handle the truth about Australia’s swimming dominance.