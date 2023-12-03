_NOBODY_
The Race to Save New York's Crumbling Infrastructure
From Penn Station to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE), these are some of New York City's most pressing multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects.
00:00 - Intro
00:33 - LaGuardia Airport
09:02 - Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE)
18:00 - Hudson Tunnel Project
25:59 - Penn Station
36:47 - Second Avenue Subway
45:31 - Interborough Express