The Race to Save New York's Crumbling Infrastructure

The Race to Save New York's Crumbling Infrastructure



From Penn Station to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE), these are some of New York City's most pressing multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects.

00:00 - Intro
00:33 - LaGuardia Airport
09:02 - Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE)
18:00 - Hudson Tunnel Project
25:59 - Penn Station
36:47 - Second Avenue Subway
45:31 - Interborough Express
 
Well LaGuardia used to be much much much worse. I flew into there a few months ago and the place was ok. They have obviously extended the runway and fixed up the terminals.

Back in the 1990’s going in there was suicide. The second the plane touched down the pilot would throw it into full thrust reverse and everybody’s face ended up planted on the seat infront of them to keep from running off the end of the runway.

But this just highlights the problems of trying to shoehorn stuff into a fully developed small space.
 

