

The race to become caretaker prime minister

.,..,On the one hand, a man favored by the international establishment in the Western leadership, Jalil Abbas Jilani, and on the other, a favorite of the generals, Raheel Sharif, are in a head-to-head race to become caretaker prime minister. The importance of the competition becomes even more when no one knows the duration of the caretaker government and it is being said that the mode of conducting elections is neither of the Pakistani establishment nor of the international establishment.Former Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani has close ties with the US, UK, EU, Australia and especially India, he was Pakistan's ambassador to most of these countries/regions before retiring as Foreign Secretary. He has also been looking after the South Asia Desk in the Foreign Office of Pakistan. This means they have close ties with the international and Indian establishment. Although he was branded an uncivilized figure in India and asked to leave India for political expediency, he maintained his bilateral relations in New Delhi.If this becomes a reality, it is both good and bad news, as he will join the caretaker prime minister's office with the weight of the international establishment behind him and will not be subject to the whims of a short-sighted military junta. Whether they will accept Indian hegemony remains to be seen and that will be bad news for many patriots.The current army chief Asim Munir tried to make his own criminal friend Mohsin Baig the caretaker prime minister but could not succeed due to Mr. Baig's criminal record in both the US and Pakistan. The military junta also vehemently rejected the idea, which was mooted by ISI-backed newspapers last month.The ruling political parties came up with their own candidates for the post, but those who understand Pakistani politics know well that ultimately such decisions are made between the US-led Western international establishment and Pakistan's military junta.Pakistan's military junta recently floated the name of Saudi-backed General Raheel Sharif, whose appointment the jury is still out on. General Raheel Sharif is a natural choice for the generals in Rawalpindi, who is stationed in Saudi Arabia as an adviser to the crown prince and under a formal appointment as commander-in-chief of the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition, a 41-nation alliance of Muslims. Yes, Pakistan's army chief has been in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since his retirement in 2016.Saudi Arabia is the natural front-runner/choice for the GHQ (General Headquarters) due to its current growing close ties with China, and the relatively good reputation of retired General Raheel Sharif in Pakistan's military community. Beijing will also support General Raheel Sharif for the above reasons.However, this is a match between the international and the Pakistani military establishment where Pakistan's local military establishment is on a weak wicket which is being unceasingly hated by the Pakistani people for destroying Pakistan's democracy.The Pakistani establishment does not seem to be in a position to exercise its will for destroying democracy in the country and committing serious human rights violations against the most popular political party, PTI, and the most popular leader, Imran Khan.The appointment of former Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani will mean that the international agenda, led by the West, will succeed in making India a regional counterweight/monopoly to China. Credit goes to the greed of Pakistani generals, who overthrew Imran Khan's government, who were clearly working to protect Pakistan's national interests before anything else.The military junta, however, will try to play its usual double game with China, as it has been busy profiting from superpower rivalries since Pakistan's inception.Pakistan's economy is expected to improve under the caretaker setup under Ambassador Jilani's presidency, especially since the international establishment is not interested in further destabilizing Pakistan, which has resulted in the world's largest humanitarian and refugee crisis. A crisis will arise. Because of which it will pose a scary and serious problem especially for the European Union...