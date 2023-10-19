The prodigal son of punjab returns!

ziaulislam
as I predicted back in 2021 when people started to hate PTI govt after COVID inflation
People of punjab will now prove people wrong here and will show up in large numbers just to get a plate of biryani
That's the price you can buy anyone for and give them legitimacy
I expect a good 30-40 thousand people that will be labelled as 2-3 lac by PMLN
squashing any fears of illegitimacy
Main sahab zindabad abad