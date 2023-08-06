The Pakistani passport: A tale of restricted mobility

The world is becoming a global village, and the capacity to travel internationally is increasingly viewed as an indicator of prosperity and liberty. Nevertheless, not all passports are equal. Their strength is proportional to the number of countries their proprietors can enter without a visa. In this regard, the Pakistani passport has been ranked the 'fourth worst' for the third consecutive year by the Henley Passport Index, a classification of the 199 passports based on visa-free access.
The Henley Passport Index is widely recognised as the first and most authoritative ranking of all passports in the globe. The classification is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which manages the world's broadest and most reliable travel database. The rankings are routinely updated to reflect the ever-changing international travel policies landscape format. The consistently low ranking of Pakistan's passport raises a number of issues pertaining to global movement, immigration policies and bilateral relations.
Delving deeper into these issues should shed light on why the Pakistani passport has been ranked so poorly and investigate potential improvement avenues.
Visa restrictions and international mobility
In 2023, Pakistani passport holders could travel visa-free to only 32 countries. In terms of liberty to travel, Pakistan ranks only above Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. This is mainly due to the rigorous visa policies of most countries towards Pakistan, influenced by a number of circumstances.
Security considerations play an important role. Given the complex geopolitical situation in South Asia and the rest of the region, countries frequently implement stringent visa requirements on Pakistani travellers to mitigate potential security risks. In addition, economic conditions such as income disparity and the danger of illegal immigration-impact visa policies. Therefore, to prevent illicit immigration and overstaying, countries with a high GDP per capita impose stricter visa policies on countries with a smaller GDP per capita.
The effect on Pakistani residents
The Pakistani passport's restricted mobility has profound implications for its recipients. These implications restrict commerce, education and tourism opportunities, thereby impeding individual advancement and revenue growth. For instance, many international universities and corporations require in-person assessments or meetings, which becomes problematic when strict visa restrictions exist.
Moreover, the low ranking of the Pakistani passport affects the country's reputation internationally, reinforcing negative stereotypes and hindering the growth of robust international relations. In turn, this can have an effect on trade partnerships, foreign investment and diplomatic ties.
Potential avenues for improvement
It is difficult to improve the ranking of the Pakistani passport on the Henley Passport Index, which will necessitate a multidimensional strategy that addresses security, economic disparity and diplomatic relations.
Firstly, enhancing security within the nation and the region can improve the perception of the Pakistani passport. This entails combating terrorism, fostering peace, and bolstering regional stability, which could result in a relaxation of visa restrictions.
Secondly, addressing economic inequality is essential. By increasing GDP per capita, enhancing employment rates and reducing poverty, Pakistan can become a less likely source of illicit immigration, encouraging other nations to take similar measures and reconsider their visa policies. This requires concentrated efforts to reform the economy, entice foreign investment, and encourage innovative thinking and entrepreneurial behaviour.
Thirdly, establishing stronger diplomatic ties with other nations can have an advantageous impact on Pakistani citizens' requirements for visas. Involvement in diplomatic dialogues, signing bilateral agreements, and joining regional forums can help develop trust and cooperation, which could lead to easing of visa requirements.
Additionally, Pakistan can investigate the possibility of visa exemptions or visa facilitation agreements with particular nations. These agreements would facilitate travel between nations, improving international relations, commerce and cultural exchange. Investing in technology, such as biometrics and e-visa systems can also streamline the visa application processes and bolster security measures. Improving the Pakistani passport's ranking on the Henley Passport Index is a lengthy process. Government, policymakers and relevant stakeholders must make sustained efforts to resolve the underlying issues and foster an environment conducive to enhanced global mobility.
The ongoing low ranking of the Pakistani passport on the Henley Passport Index demonstrates the difficulties its holders face concerning international travel. The limitations on mobility affects not only individual chances but also the nation's image and international relations. However, by focusing on integrity, economic growth, diplomatic ties, and advances in technology, Pakistan can strive to increase its citizens' accessibility and global mobility. It is a difficult journey, but one that promises Pakistani passport holders a brighter future.
WRITTEN BY:
Faisal Raza
The writer is a Journalism student specializing in Print and Electronic Media at Forman Christian College University (FFCU).
