The only female soldier dispatching fighter jets on the Chinese Aircraft Carrier Liaoning​

She is the first Uyghur and ethnic minority female drone pilot in the history of the People's Liberation Army.

Qimanguli, a female soldier of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Uyghur, from Urumqi, Xinjiang. The three generations of the family are all legends in the military, and they have unswervingly defended Xinjiang, China for hundreds of years! Her father was one of the first batch of Uyghur warriors in China. He once commanded the southern Xinjiang to suppress bandits and pacify the chaos, and fought against separatist forces and violent terrorists. Her father was one of the first batch of ethnic minority college students in China after the college entrance examination.