The only female soldier dispatching fighter jets on the Chinese Aircraft Carrier Liaoning

The only female soldier dispatching fighter jets on the Chinese Aircraft Carrier Liaoning​

Before the take-off and landing of the J-15 carrier-based aircraft, the dispatching team of the aviation department was the busiest and most tense. Aircraft carrier flight decks are known as one of the most dangerous workplaces in the world. The continuous roar of the aircraft, the huge impact of the jet wake, and especially the strong vibration, will bring great challenges to deck safety. The girl in the blue identification suit who worked with the male soldiers and was responsible for the successful takeoff and safe landing of the carrier-based aircraft was PLNA female soldier Remira Dabuli.

 
Remira Dabuli, Iron girl controls iron birds on Liaoning

5df6336ac7c244ef833150996f87e5e6.jpeg
c6cf2d34f90d4d6c95b3e99a2c96c012.jpeg
66af557689f14200a86ef14aa0011cf5.jpeg
proxy.jpg
309c237048b01f73bb5043.jpg
 
The Giant Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning is sailed by this young girl

She is the only female soldier to drive an aircraft carrier to the sea for two consecutive military parades
She is the only female soldier who sailed an aircraft carrier twice in a row to be reviewed by the Chairman of the Military Commission
She is the first minority female soldier to drive an aircraft carrier who is not a graduate of the military academy

At the age of 24, she became the youngest female helmsman to drive an aircraft carrier.
In 2017,she drove the Liaoning aircraft carrier to visit Hong Kong.
In 2018 and 2019, she took the helm of the Liaoning aircraft carrier to participate in the Chinese naval military parade twice in a row, and was inspected by President Xi Jinping.
She was the only female navy soldier who drove an aircraft carrier to participate in military parades at sea for two consecutive times and was reviewed by the chairman of the Central Military Commission,
she created 8 female soldiers History
 
Gadjela Habuli, helmsman of the Chinese aircraft carrier liaoning

77d26e30ae1fd1cdee03c58653d989d1.jpg
309c237048b01f73bb5148.jpg
 
PLA twin sister flowers. Elder sister is a female PLNA sailor on the Chinese aircraft carrier near Taiwan strait , younger sister is a PLA rocket regiment soldier serving near the Chinese Indian border defending China from Indian aggression.



Twin flowers in the Chinese PLA
Mai Helia particularly appreciates Gu Ailing (Eileen Gu)
she says
Girls are also very motivated
I will also go for what I want
to work hard
I feel that the power is really strong
 
Based on the video, One of her jobs on the ship is safely chaining the jets on the deck, this is why I wonder how can an US jet be blown off the ship by wind...

www.navytimes.com

Super Hornet jet blown off carrier Harry S. Truman during rough weather

One sailor sustained minor injuries due to the "unexpected heavy weather," the Navy said.
www.navytimes.com www.navytimes.com
 
Wergeland said:
Her name sounds like Uigur Muslim.
Are there many muslims in Chinese Armed forces?
She is a Kazakh, Xinjiang has many ethnic groups, not just Uyghurs,there are Tajiks, Kyrgyzs, Uzbegs, Tartar, Russians...
Many Muslims serve in PLA, Join the army is one of the top choices for Xinjiang's youth.

 

Xinjiang Uyghur female soldier Qimanguli, the only minority female drone pilot in the PLA


Created 6 female soldier histories, Xinjiang Uyghur female soldier Qimanguli, the only minority female drone pilot in the army, and a family of three generations guarding Xinjiang for a century
She is the first Uyghur and ethnic minority female drone pilot in the history of the People's Liberation Army.
She is also the first Uyghur and ethnic minority female instructor in the army to obtain a drone flight license.
She is also the only one in the army to obtain a drone flight license. Uyghur and ethnic minority female officers.
Qimanguli, a female soldier of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Uyghur, from Urumqi, Xinjiang. The three generations of the family are all legends in the military, and they have unswervingly defended Xinjiang, China for hundreds of years! Her father was one of the first batch of Uyghur warriors in China. He once commanded the southern Xinjiang to suppress bandits and pacify the chaos, and fought against separatist forces and violent terrorists. Her father was one of the first batch of ethnic minority college students in China after the college entrance examination.
 
Xinjiang Uyghur helmswoman, sailing the Chinese navy supply ship to 26 countries and circling the earth 12 times

 
Twin flowers from Xinjiang in Chinese PLA army and Navy
Xinjiang Uyghur language TV news: Twin flowers in Chinese PLA army and Navy Two Xinjiang Uyghur sisters both serve in the Chinese military, the older sister served in the Chinese navy on the first Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning. The younger sister is a freshman in college, serving in the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, PLARF. China has a policy that college students can serve in the army and go back to college after they retired in 2 years, some government benefits are provided as incentives.

 
Twin flowers from Xinjiang in Chinese PLA army and Navy
Xinjiang Uyghur language TV news: Twin flowers in Chinese PLA army and Navy Two Xinjiang Uyghur sisters both serve in the Chinese military, the older sister served in the Chinese navy on the first Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning. The younger sister is a freshman in college, serving in the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, PLARF. China has a policy that college students can serve in the army and go back to college after they retired in 2 years, some government benefits are provided as incentives.


Both sisters had retired from PLA now, the younger sister unfurls a Chinese nationa flag at the China-India border she served and swear to come back if the mother China calls her
微信图片_20230825225608.png
 

