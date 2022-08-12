The only female soldier dispatching fighter jets on the Chinese Aircraft Carrier Liaoning​

beijingwalker
The only female soldier dispatching fighter jets on the Chinese Aircraft Carrier LiaoningBefore the take-off and landing of the J-15 carrier-based aircraft, the dispatching team of the aviation department was the busiest and most tense. Aircraft carrier flight decks are known as one of the most dangerous workplaces in the world. The continuous roar of the aircraft, the huge impact of the jet wake, and especially the strong vibration, will bring great challenges to deck safety. The girl in the blue identification suit who worked with the male soldiers and was responsible for the successful takeoff and safe landing of the carrier-based aircraft was PLNA female soldier Remira Dabuli.
