I'm addressing soldiers within the Pakistan Army, ex-servicemen, and the people of Pakistan.



There's an oath that Muslims have taken by choice, it is called Kalma (our word, the oath) لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله which is your Primal Oath as a human, as a top life-form on the planet earth. This is your allegiance to Allah and Rasool Allah - and it is above any other oath or allegiance.



When your institution is asking you to do anything that's against the commands of Allah and Rasool Allah, remember your first allegiance is to Allah and Rasool Allah - and when you say Allah Akber الله أكبر, you announce (and repeatedly do in every Nimaz: sitting standing and bowing down) that this is what you hold supreme.



Do not abduct, torture, or harm your countrymen because your army officers are asking you to do so, or your political affiliations demand that you crush a political opinion in Pakistan. Do not torment Ibad-Allah. Your first and primal allegiance is to Allah and Allah asks you to establish Haq, (truth, justice, and fairness) on the planet Earth, even when truth, justice, and fairness go against yourself, your family, or the institution that pays your salary.



Stick to your oath to Allah and Rasool Allah if you're a Muslim. Allah who has created you and sent you His words through His Prophets is greater than fear of your monthly salary, hunger, career, or promotion. Allah alone is the guardian of your existence here and hereafter. He is ٱلْوَلِيُّ , (Provider) ٱلْرَّزَّاقُ (The Protecting Associate).



Allah orders you NOT to use force against your dishonest leader , and you are NOT allowed to call mutiny against your leader , you are required to only follow the commands of your leader that fall in line with the commands of Allah and Rasool Allah ﷺ.



This is a call to remember your Oath to Allah.



Don't obey your higher-ups when they ask you to go against your Primal Oath لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله.