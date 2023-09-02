Introduction:

The political landscape in Pakistan has recently been entwined with the ongoing Ukraine-Russian war, with strong claims that the Biden administration is preventing elections in Pakistan until the conflict is resolved. The alleged motive behind this is the United States' reliance on the Pakistani military's support for the war effort. This article explores the connections between the Pakistani elections and the Ukraine-Russian conflict, shedding light on potential impact on US-Pakistan relations.



Background and higher gun

The Biden administration is running the show over the Ukraine-Russian war, creating united front against Russia's military aggression and supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity. In this context, it has sought international support to exert pressure on Russia. Pakistan, being a key player in the region, As a ally or higher gun for the United States due to its strategic geographical location and military capabilities.



US Interference in Pakistani Elections:

Amidst this backdrop, claims have arisen that the Biden administration is exerting pressure on the Pakistani government to delay elections until the Ukraine-Russian conflict is resolved. The motive is to maintain control over Pakistan and prevent the return of Imran Khan, whose neutral policy stance could potentially undermine US influence in the country. Hurting Pakistan territorial integrity while defending Ukraine territorial integrity.



The US Ambassador's Meeting with the Pakistani Election Commission:

Reports indicate that the US ambassador in Pakistan met with the Pakistani Election Commission after the President requested the declaration of an election date within 90 days. However, the Election Commission refused, seemingly taking orders from the American envoy. This has led to skepticism and accusations that the US is manipulating the election process to maintain control over Pakistan.



Potential Implications:

If the claims of US interference in Pakistani elections are indeed true, it could have far-reaching implications for US-Pakistan relations. Pakistan establishment and two major parties Pmln and PPP long have been given up to foreign meddling in its internal affairs, as Pakistan's ex pms nawaz shrif shabaz shrif and his ex army chiefs live and do business abroad after their job in Pakistan which is very dangerous for Pakistan national security. and such interference could strain the already delicate relationship between the two countries.



The Neutral Policy of Imran Khan:

Imran Khan's neutral policy stance has been a cause for concern for the US administration. By maintaining neutrality in regional conflicts, Khan has built bridges with neighboring countries, including Iran and China. This policy has garnered support domestically, making him a popular figure in Pakistani politics. However, the US fears that his return to power would result in a further shift away from US influence.



Conclusion:

While the US interference in Pakistani elections until the resolution of the Ukraine-Russian conflict exist, the impact they can have on bilateral relations. Pakistan's internal politics should primarily be determined by its citizens, The USA policies towards Pakistan turning Pakistan's 250 millions population turning against USA, any external influence should be minimized to maintain the country's sovereignty.