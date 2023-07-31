What's new

The mesmerizing inner clockwork of the Nissan Z’s VR30DDTT engine

The mesmerizing inner clockwork of the Nissan Z’s VR30DDTT engine




Take a rare glimpse inside the new Nissan Z’s 3.0-liter V-6 twin turbo VR30DDTT engine. To highlight the engine’s intricate timing and synchronization, Nissan prototype manufacturing specialists milled several parts from solid blocks of clear resin, and chromed or painted internal parts to accentuate their clockwork movement. This is the first time the VR30DDT engine has been adopted for a Nissan Z. The engine has been optimized and tuned to offer a thrilling experience for Z drivers and fans around the world.
 

