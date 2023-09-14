What's new

The latest news is that China's 7nm chips are manufactured using synchrotron radiation, which has 40 times the capacity of EUV lithography.

This large research facility was originally designed for scientific research in the extreme ultraviolet band.


IMG_20230914_085346.jpg
 
Due to the global division of labour, if photolithography is too large to be transported from Europe to Asia, so the semiconductor industry is now using ASML's compact lithography technology.

The SSMB-EUV light source used in China has an output power of >10KW, a capacity 40 times that of ASML, an accelerator length of >200 metres and a width of >20 metres alone, and it is capable of using dozens of EUVs at the same time with a beam splitter. The whole SSMB-EUV light source volume is equivalent to a photolithography factory. The construction of SSMB-EUV light source requires a complete industrial chain and huge capital investment, and China is the only country that can meet all the conditions.
 

