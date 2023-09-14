Due to the global division of labour, if photolithography is too large to be transported from Europe to Asia, so the semiconductor industry is now using ASML's compact lithography technology.
The SSMB-EUV light source used in China has an output power of >10KW, a capacity 40 times that of ASML, an accelerator length of >200 metres and a width of >20 metres alone, and it is capable of using dozens of EUVs at the same time with a beam splitter. The whole SSMB-EUV light source volume is equivalent to a photolithography factory. The construction of SSMB-EUV light source requires a complete industrial chain and huge capital investment, and China is the only country that can meet all the conditions.