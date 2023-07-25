What's new

The Last Persian Shah is vindicated: 1979 was a CIA ops

Thanks to the US secrecy disclosure act, the Last Shah has been proved to be right. It was a CIA ops of putting the Islamists and the communists inside the same crucible to cook the fall of his regime. According to the US documents, the Late Khomeni landed in Tehran with the US permission as the negotiations started long time back as he had moved to Paris via Turkey. The Turkish Intelligence, however, picked it up then and there.....

Why do you think the Baluchistan border is allowed to be kept so porous? The Pak Deep State is indispensable now, thanks to Putin's "forever war" being waged in Europe....


 

