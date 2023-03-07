The Islamic Constitution

Why do we fear our own Islamic Heritage?
While I did not study the document however it is a document with certain ideas
Some poster shared some document fine , it is a document not a burning coal
Who indicated the Kangaroo Court system
is what we should follow???
We viewed the Kangaroo Court System for 70 Years , it is natural people will be inclined to look towards new Philosophies of Life governance
Who dictates ? Our lives the Kangaroo Court system???
From Birth of Islam to frist world war, people had used Islamic Rule of Law , infact we call our seleves Islamic Republic of Pakistan but we have a Kangaroo Court system
If we read Hadith Books, and many incident of civil dispute , or examples you never hear Prophet told anyone "Court is Adjourned" he is going on vacation and will be back in 2 weeks to hear the case
What is the fear about?
What is difference ?
- Interest free banking , we already have this
- More then 1 marriage , it is part of faith
- Capital Punishment for Theft , part of life
- Strict law for killing Human
- Laws about Inheritance , don't see much issue
- Laws against bribe , anyone has any issue about it ?
- Mixing Water in Milk - Crime ? What is the fear in punishing it
Caliph of Pakistan or Prime Minister of Pakistan , does same thing or President of Pakistan
If you Bake a Cake it will still be a Cake , some people will call it Pastry or other name
Why such a fear of the term "Caliphate or Khilafat" it is just a translated for ruler in Arabic
All our Books in school have teaching about first four Caliphate (Abu Bakar / Umar / Usman and Ali)
Note: Western Nation have fantastic Constitution but they don't have Kangaroo Courts and Kangaroo Government so that system works due to honesty we don't have that