The Islamic Constitution

Interest free banking , we already have this

More then 1 marriage , it is part of faith

Capital Punishment for Theft , part of life

Strict law for killing Human

Laws about Inheritance , don't see much issue

Laws against bribe , anyone has any issue about it ?

Mixing Water in Milk - Crime ? What is the fear in punishing it

Western Nation have fantastic Constitution

Why do we fear our own Islamic Heritage?While I did not study the document however it is a document with certain ideasSome poster shared some document fine , it is a document not a burning coalWho indicated theis what we should follow???We viewed the Kangaroo Court System for 70 Years , it is natural people will be inclined to look towards new Philosophies of Life governanceWho dictates ? Our lives theFrom Birth of Islam to frist world war, people had used Islamic Rule of Law , infact we call our seleves Islamic Republic of Pakistan but we have aIf we read Hadith Books, and many incident of civil dispute , or examples you never hear Prophet told anyone "Court is Adjourned" he is going on vacation and will be back in 2 weeks to hear the caseCaliph of Pakistan or Prime Minister of Pakistan , does same thing or President of PakistanIf you Bake a Cake it will still be a Cake , some people will call it Pastry or other nameWhy such a fear of the term "Caliphate or Khilafat" it is just a translated for ruler in ArabicAll our Books in school have teaching about first four Caliphate (Abu Bakar / Umar / Usman and Ali)