The Islamic Constitution

R2D2

Hello,

Attached is the Islamic Constitution by Taqiuddin An-Nabhani. In these times of dismay and economic defeat, it is not us that will save Islam but it is Islam with its sound economic and political policies with its inflation free Gold and Silver Currency that will save the Muslims.
 

  • Draft Islamic Constitution rev. 0.pdf
Gen. Hafiz Asim Munir should take the initiative and implement the Islamic Constitution shared in this thread, This step will complete the raison de 'etre of Pakistan as a country ruled on the basis of Islamic Principles as enshrined in the Objectives Resolution.
 
This piece of paper from colonial times have failed

We are seeing the zombie courts today
  • Other institutes are headed by Military to ensure zombie courts remain zombie
  • NAB also has a military guy
  • Trying to install a Military guy in Medical centers as well for custom Death reports or blood reports

The constitution was not allowed to be formed in 1950's after Pakistan's birth
Everything which came after was created by Colonial viceroys


The Military , "care taker" viceroys of Colonial powers were in place in shape of Ayub and other

We need justice system of Caliph Umer and Caliph Ali

A simple Judicial System



The current model of Zombie , mini courts , kangaroo courts , high courts , Supreme Kangroo court , Islamabad Monkey court is killing Pakistan


All these Zombie Monkey courts in Pakistan
 
R2D2 said:
Gen. Hafiz Asim Munir should take the initiative and implement the Islamic Constitution shared in this thread, This step will complete the raison de 'etre of Pakistan as a country ruled on the basis of Islamic Principles as enshrined in the Objectives Resolution.
Hafiz to Retired hai , how can he fix anything ? Discharged and finished his term

How can someone who himself was retired can fix it ? if his own return was based on twisting and changing of Kangaroo court laws

Two wrongs can't correct things..


Retirement = Retirement , you go grow a garden and enjoy your retirement


Qazi to wo hota hai do Dil Ka Sacha ho
 
Now if Election are held , honestly and with PTI and Imran Khan active ,

It is possible Awam Maaf ker de, Even Prophet Mohammad forgave Quresh Makkah
Pakistani Awam follows teaching of Prophet Mohammad

Pakistani Awam is very forgiving

Rest is in hand of Allah
 
The document you posted is probably illegal to have in Pakistan. Pakistan has banned Hizb Ut Tahrir and consider them a national security threat, as one of their stated objectives is to encourage military officers in Muslim countries to work towards the establishment of setting up Islamic systems of governance and removing western imposed tyrants.
 
Why do we fear our own Islamic Heritage?
While I did not study the document however it is a document with certain ideas

Some poster shared some document fine , it is a document not a burning coal

Who indicated the Kangaroo Court system is what we should follow???

We viewed the Kangaroo Court System for 70 Years , it is natural people will be inclined to look towards new Philosophies of Life governance

Who dictates ? Our lives the Kangaroo Court system???
From Birth of Islam to frist world war, people had used Islamic Rule of Law , infact we call our seleves Islamic Republic of Pakistan but we have a Kangaroo Court system


If we read Hadith Books, and many incident of civil dispute , or examples you never hear Prophet told anyone "Court is Adjourned" he is going on vacation and will be back in 2 weeks to hear the case

What is the fear about?
  • Interest free banking , we already have this
  • More then 1 marriage , it is part of faith
  • Capital Punishment for Theft , part of life
  • Strict law for killing Human
  • Laws about Inheritance , don't see much issue
  • Laws against bribe , anyone has any issue about it ?
  • Mixing Water in Milk - Crime ? What is the fear in punishing it


What is difference ?
Caliph of Pakistan or Prime Minister of Pakistan , does same thing or President of Pakistan


If you Bake a Cake it will still be a Cake , some people will call it Pastry or other name



Why such a fear of the term "Caliphate or Khilafat" it is just a translated for ruler in Arabic

All our Books in school have teaching about first four Caliphate (Abu Bakar / Umar / Usman and Ali)





Note: Western Nation have fantastic Constitution but they don't have Kangaroo Courts and Kangaroo Government so that system works due to honesty we don't have that
 
