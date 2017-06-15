What's new

The Iranian threat: How can Pakistan safeguard its interests?

The Iranian threat: How can Pakistan safeguard its interests?
Global Village Space |

Saleem Akhtar Malik |

Pakistan’s northwestern and southwestern borders are no longer inert. We are well aware of the security environment along the Durand Line. However, the threat from Iran is rather underrated. In 2003, the president of Iran, Mohammad Khatami, visited India as the chief guest for India’s Republic Day parade. During the visit, he and the Indian prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, signed the New Delhi Declaration, which became the basis of a strategic relationship between the two countries. Two months later, Iranian and Indian warships conducted joint naval exercises (Hathaway, 2014). According to the declaration:

  1. Indian arms sales to Iran were discussed.
  2. India agreed to help train Iranian military personnel.
  3. India would help Iran maintain its MIG-29 fighter aircraft.
  4. New Delhi will have the right to use Iranian military bases for combat operations against Pakistan should another Indo-Pakistan war break out.
  5. India also agreed to assist in the development of Iranian port facilities and with the construction of road and rail links with Iran.
Read more: Rising Iranian-Pakistani tensions: Is Pakistan’s “house of cards” going to collapse?

Indian access to the Iranian ports and military bases will present Pakistan with the threat of a two-front war.

The extent to which Iran would extend cooperation to India during such a conflict is known in Pakistan. India is also using border areas of Afghanistan and Iran as staging areas for launching covert operations against Pakistan. Since the 1990s, India has tried to outflank Pakistan and open up a route to Afghanistan and Central Asia. The port of Chabahar, next to Gwadar, is central to India’s intentions. India and Iran agreed to develop Chabahar in 2003 but the venture moved slowly because of the sanctions over Iran’s nuclear program.

The sanctions having been lifted, development of Chabahar will pick up pace. India thinks that its presence in Chabahar will neutralize the Chinese presence in nearby Gwadar. To this end, India and Iran, along with Russia, have talked about creating a Russo-Iranian- Indian transport corridor. Indian access to the Iranian ports and military bases will present Pakistan with the threat of a two-front war. Not only Iran but also the other Gulf states, particularly UAE, consider the development of Gwadar port and the projected China–Pakistan Economic Corridor as a threat to their economies. They, along with India, are supporting various separatist Baloch groups that have sprouted along the coastal belt of Balochistan during the last decade.

To squarely face the challenges highlighted above, Pakistan needs to take the following measures:

Civil dimension
Pakistan must establish diplomatic relations with Israel to:
  1. Dilute the Indo-Israeli strategic relationship.
  2. Counterbalance the Indo-Iranian strategic relationship.
WOW!:rofl:,talk about a ridiculously paranoid:crazy: and completely out of date article[2003],its pretty obvious that in the 14 years since then india has decided to cosy up to the usraelis/nato big time,its relationship with iran these days is purely economic and virtually nothing more and even thats having problems at the moment.Now as for pakistan establishing relations with israel,what would that achieve?,well not much, it certainly wouldnt "dilute" any india-israel relationship for pretty obvious reasons as india just has far more to offer than pakistan nor would it counter balance any india-iran "strategic" relationship for the simple fact that there isnt one,certainly not these days anyway,tho it would probably further alienate iran which would be a stupid thing to do.The smart thing for pakistan would be to improve and expand its relations with iran,hell maybe pakistan might even be able to go so far as to get its sh!t together and actually build its section of the ip pipeline as that would likely achieve far,far more for pakistan both politically and economically than trying to cozy up to israel like india has.:agree:
 
Pakistan can protect it's interests nobody need to tell or have to suggest about it. We now what to do?
 
Assassins said:
Propanda against Iran by Wahabi Lobby
Click to expand...
Unfortunately not.Believe it or not the author of this article is actually a Lt Colonel in the Pakistan Army with a couple of university degrees not some ignorant wahabist filth brainwashed in a saudi built madrassah.The guy does however come off as a total paranoiac who sees enemies under the bed and in the closet and everywhere else as well,let us hope that he just represents the lunatic fringe in the pak military.
 
I can understand why this article was published. It would be unfair to call it delusional and equally so if you go Gaga over it.

Pakistan's relations with Iran never changes when it comes to security and strategic course. Though over the past 25 years it has become rather complicated but that's true with any country post revolution.

And no Iran doesn't present any danger to Pakistan's security apparatus just like Afghanistan, Oman and Uzbekistan.
 
GlobalVillageSpace said:
Indian arms sales to Iran were discussed.
Click to expand...

Goes against UNSC resolutions and India uses many Israeli components in its weapons. Plus what could they offer us anyway.

GlobalVillageSpace said:
India agreed to help train Iranian military personnel.
Click to expand...

lol, Iran has trained it's own personnel for nearly 40 years, why do we need India now?

GlobalVillageSpace said:
India would help Iran maintain its MIG-29 fighter aircraft.
Click to expand...

LOL.




Iran kept it's MiG-29s with little to no Russian support, and we need India's?

GlobalVillageSpace said:
New Delhi will have the right to use Iranian military bases for combat operations against Pakistan should another Indo-Pakistan war break out.
Click to expand...

Unconstitutional.

GlobalVillageSpace said:
India also agreed to assist in the development of Iranian port facilities and with the construction of road and rail links with Iran.
Click to expand...

How does this threaten Pakistan?





BS thoroughly demolished. Any questions?
 
AmirPatriot said:
Goes against UNSC resolutions and India uses many Israeli components in its weapons. Plus what could they offer us anyway.



lol, Iran has trained it's own personnel for nearly 40 years, why do we need India now?



LOL.




Iran kept it's MiG-29s with little to no Russian support, and we need India's?



Unconstitutional.



How does this threaten Pakistan?





BS thoroughly demolished. Any questions?
Click to expand...

Do you guys have defense pact with India?
 
This is complete rubbish.

Pakistan's leadership frolicking with the Arabs in trying to be their slaves is causing these delusions.
Wake up and get hold of reality. You have good neighbours - if your intel and leadership were not cooking jihadis using Gulfie monies, this would never have been the case.

The author is quick to point fingers but it is about time that a mirror check is done to see the problem is on the homefront.
 

